AEW Grand Slam Paris on October 6, 2026, features Bandido, Kofi, and tag title bouts. Details on matches, MJF's challenge, and future Worlds End implications.

Pro Wrestling Entertainment hosted the AEW Grand Slam Paris event on October 6, 2026, at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France. The special international showcase featured high-profile matchups including a contest between Bandido and Kofi. The event also highlighted the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships, setting the stage for future championship implications involving top-tier talent in the organization.

Paris Arena Features Main Card Action

The AEW Grand Slam Paris event served as a significant stop on the promotion's international calendar, drawing attention to the Adidas Arena venue in Paris. Wrestlers Bandido and Kofi faced off during the event, providing fans with competitive in-ring action on the October 6, 2026 date. This specific matchup was part of the broader card that aimed to deliver elite wrestling entertainment to the European audience attending the live show.

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The event structure allowed for a series of high-stakes bouts that showcased the depth of AEW's roster. By hosting this grand slam event in France, the promotion continued its strategy of expanding its global footprint beyond North America. The attendance and engagement at the Adidas Arena underscored the growing international appeal of All Elite Wrestling's product line.

Women's Tag Team Title Unification Bout

The AEW Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line during the Paris broadcast, featuring a match pitting Wrathlander against Divine Dominion. The team of Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander, representing the Wrathlander faction, faced off against Megan Bayne and Lena Kross of Divine Dominion. This championship bout was a central element of the October 6, 2026 card, determining the reigning champions at this specific juncture in the wrestling calendar.

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The storyline surrounding this tag team title match added layers of narrative complexity to the event. The rivalry between the two factions provided a compelling context for the physical competition. Fans watching the live stream or television broadcast were treated to a contest that had direct implications for the women's division hierarchy within the promotion.

Additional Matches and MJF Championship Plans

Other notable matches included a contest between Kyle Fletcher and Andrade El Idolo. The inclusion of these competitors highlighted the diverse talent pool present at the AEW Grand Slam Paris event. Additionally, professional wrestler MJF was scheduled to appear during the show, adding star power to the international gathering.

MJF had recently thrown down the gauntlet by challenging current AEW champion Will Ospraey for the AEW World Championship. This verbal challenge set the trajectory for potential future title contention. The appearance of MJF in Paris signaled his continued presence in the main event picture despite the geographic location of the event.

Future Implications for AEW Worlds End

The challenge issued by MJF against Will Ospraey has significant implications for upcoming pay-per-view events. If a title match between these two competitors takes place, it is likely to occur at AEW Worlds End in December. This scheduled event serves as the next major milestone for the AEW World Championship and the broader roster involved in the feud.

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The buildup to AEW Worlds End continues to gain momentum following the developments at the Paris grand slam. The results from the tag team title match and the statements made by top stars are shaping the narrative for the remainder of 2026. Wrestlers and management are focused on delivering maximum impact as the year draws to a close.