AEW Full Gear 2025: Ospreay Defense and Moné Title Defense Headline Phoenix Card

Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher while Mercedes Moné faces Marina Shafir at AEW Full Gear in Phoenix on this Saturday.

AEW Full Gear takes place on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, headlining a card featuring seven championship matches. The event draws fans to the Mortgage Matchmaker Center for an evening of high-stakes professional wrestling drama. Two major title defenses anchor the main card, which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The undercard includes the Tailgate Brawl starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Ospreay Defends Title Against Fletcher

Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against former friend Kyle Fletcher. This bout represents the culmination of a bitter personal rivalry between the two competitors. Ospreay has held the belt since defeating Kenny Omega at AEW All In: London. He subsequently defeated Jon Moxley at All Out and Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam France.

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Ospreay survived the first-ever Clockwork Carnage Match at AEW WrestleDream to remain champion. Fletcher earned his title shot after defeating Adam Copeland alongside Kevin Knight. Fletcher followed this by beating Jack Perry on Fright Night Dynamite. He then dared Ospreay to put the title on the line during that broadcast.

Personal History Drives Championship Bout

The conflict between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher intensified during Blood and Guts. Fletcher led the Don Callis Family to victory while threatening Ospreay with a screwdriver. The two competitors faced each other recently, resulting in a heated confrontation.

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Fletcher admitted jealousy regarding Ospreay's success at All In. Ospreay responded by highlighting his five singles victories over Fletcher. The tension escalated when Fletcher slapped Ospreay across the face. Ospreay remained composed, showing the resolve he displayed against Moxley and Omega.

Moné Faces Shafir for Women's Title

Mercedes Moné defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Marina Shafir. Shafir answered Moné's open challenge after WrestleDream. She secured a quick submission victory on Fright Night Dynamite before calling out the champion.

Moné slapped Shafir three times during that encounter. Shafir accepted each strike with her hands bound behind her back. The feud continued at Blood and Guts, where Shafir claimed Moné forgot what it means to be afraid.

Blood and Guts Aftermath Impacts Card

Moné retaliated at Blood and Guts by striking Shafir with the championship belt. She threw Shafir into the cage and steel steps. Moné locked in the Statement Maker submission hold until officials intervened. Shafir was notably absent from the Jericho Cruise event during this period.

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Moné has since aligned herself with Jay White and The Cut. These allies helped dismantle the Death Riders faction on Collision. This power shift sets the stage for the upcoming title defense in Phoenix.

Full Gear Card Includes Seven Titles

AEW Full Gear features seven main-card championship matches. The event also includes the Anarchy in the Arena format. Fans can expect intense storytelling alongside athletic competition. The match lineup remains stacked from top to bottom.

Ospreay and Fletcher know each other's timing intimately. Every counter move in their match will feel personal. Ospreay seeks to maintain the high ground and the championship. Fletcher aims to capitalize on the momentum from Blood and Guts. The outcome could shift the landscape of AEW leadership.