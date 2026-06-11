AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster: Mark Briscoe Sets Stage for Steel Cage War at Forbidden Door

A comprehensive review of the AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster episode featuring major victories for Mark Briscoe and Jon Moxley, and escalating tensions ahead of Forbidden Door.

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite, titled the Summer Blockbuster, delivered an explosive series of matchups that have fundamentally shifted the landscape of the promotion as it heads toward the Forbidden Door event.

The evening was characterized by high-stakes competition and intense personal rivalries, providing fans with a showcase of the diverse styles present in the current roster. From technical mastery to raw brawling, the event lived up to its name by offering a cinematic level of action that left spectators breathless and set the stage for several looming confrontations. One of the most anticipated segments of the night featured the champion Jon Moxley facing off against Shane Taylor.

The bout was contested under Continental Rules, a stipulation designed to prevent external interference from the Death Riders or Shane Taylor Promotions. This created a pure environment where the two competitors had to rely solely on their own strength and resilience. The match began with a display of pure power from Shane Taylor, who used his significant size advantage to dominate the early exchanges, at one point sending Moxley crashing through the timekeeper's table.

However, Moxley demonstrated why he is considered one of the most resilient fighters in the industry. He weathered the storm, utilizing a gritty combination of strikes, eye gouges, and tactical aggression. The climax of the battle came when Moxley successfully locked in the Bulldog Choke, forcing Taylor to submit and retaining his championship status.

Despite the victory, the tension did not dissipate, as Moxley immediately challenged the entirety of Shane Taylor Promotions to a five-on-five street fight scheduled for the upcoming Collision event, ensuring that the violence will only escalate. The emotional heartbeat of the night was undoubtedly the encounter between Mark Briscoe and PAC. This was a hard-hitting contest that pushed both men to their absolute limits.

PAC showcased his lethal precision by executing a devastating brainbuster through a chair on the arena floor, a moment that highlighted the brutality of the match. Briscoe, however, refused to stay down, countering with his signature Redneck Kung Fu and a spectacular running Blockbuster from the apron that seemed to defy physics.

In a thrilling finish, PAC attempted his signature Shooting Star Press, but Briscoe managed to get his knees up to thwart the attack before hitting the Jay Driller to secure the pinfall victory. This win served as a poignant tribute to Briscoe's late brother, adding a layer of deep emotional resonance to the athletic display. Following the match, Briscoe made a monumental announcement regarding Forbidden Door, declaring a steel cage revolution.

He has set up a high-stakes clash featuring Team Briscoe against Team MJF, with the stipulation that a victory for Briscoe's squad will grant him a shot at the AEW World Title. The action continued with Swerve Strickland advancing his position through a calculated victory over Brody King. Strickland's approach was marked by a blend of athletic prowess and opportunistic villainy, allowing him to dismantle King and move forward in his pursuit of dominance.

Meanwhile, the drama surrounding the Callis Family intensified when Darby Allin made a surprise appearance. Allin snuck into the ring to ambush Konosuke Knight with his skateboard, delivering a sharp message regarding loyalty. Knight had recently decided to align himself with the Callis Family, turning his back on his partner Bailey, a betrayal that Darby Allin found unacceptable.

Although the Don Callis Family managed to retreat before Allin could execute his finishing Coffin Drop, the encounter made it clear that a bitter feud has been ignited, adding another volatile layer to the storylines heading into the next major event. Overall, the Summer Blockbuster episode of AEW Dynamite succeeded in advancing multiple narratives while maintaining a high standard of in-ring quality.

The blend of emotional storytelling, such as Briscoe's tribute, and chaotic violence, such as Moxley's brawl, created a dynamic viewing experience. With the Forbidden Door event looming and the promise of a steel cage war and street fight justice, the promotion has ensured that the momentum is building toward a fever pitch. Fans can expect the rivalries established tonight to explode in the coming weeks, as the pursuit of championships and personal redemption continues to drive the action forward





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