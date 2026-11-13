AEW Dynamite Review: MCMG Wins the Series as Full Gear Erupts

AEW's three-hour Dynamite and Collision special delivered a decisive tag-team finish, a major mixed-tag submission, and one last eruption before Full Gear.

AEW's three-hour Dynamite and Collision special delivered a decisive tag-team finish, a major mixed-tag submission, and one last eruption before Full Gear. Marina Shafir submits Mercedes Moné in the mixed-tag main attraction.

, and enough unsettled alliances to make one of my cabinet meetings look orderly. Your El Presidente watched from a velvet-lined bunker while Esteban the capybara guarded the remote with the grim discipline of a tiny, damp revolutionary. Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Mercedes Moné and Jay White in mixed tag team action on AEW Dynamite. Credit: AEWabout why he surrendered.

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Copeland cited his triple neck fusion, Ospreay's bad neck, and the damage already suffered by his teammates: he was not going to let pride leave more people permanently damaged. Ospreay did not like the answer, and Copeland walked away.

There is a time for bravado and a time to recognize the human cost, comrades, and this was one of the rare wrestling arguments where restraint carried more weight than another table.wanted credit for breaking Ospreay's neck and finally admitted the jealousy driving him. Ospreay answered that he still loved Fletcher, reminded him of their 5-1 record, and said he remained on another level. Fletcher slapped him; Ospreay stayed calm and walked off, leaving Fletcher furious.

This was magnificent psychological sabotage. I once defeated a CIA interrogator the same way by smiling through nine hours of questions and asking whether his agency still validated parking.. It gave the match the proper sense of scale without pretending the championship had materialized from a fog machine. In my republic, every title match also receives a state documentary, although ours usually includes more tanks and a suspiciously flattering narrator..

The fight spilled up the ramp and around ringside until both teams were counted out; Kofi and Brody crashed through a table, officials swarmed, and Bandido gorilla-pressed a security guard during the chaos. A double count-out was merely the bureaucratic description of a small civil war. Even Esteban looked up from his bowl of imported grapes, and he has slept through three coups.. It was a direct, respectful moment in a show otherwise populated by people solving disagreements with furniture.

Your El Presidente can honor service without turning it into one of his usual international incidents, so I shall simply say the recognition was deserved.would determine the better team. This is the danger of temporary alliances, comrades: eventually the common enemy leaves and everyone remembers who borrowed the good weapons. My friendship withthen speared Cassidy after the bell.

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Efficient, dishonest, and backed by a friend who arrives once the paperwork is finished: Finlay has all the qualifications for a senior position in my finance ministry.admitted that losing the National Championship hurt, but he still holds a guaranteed future World Championship match and promised to become AEW's first Latino World Champion. The defeat did not erase his leverage.

This is socialism with a luxury briefcase, comrades, which is also how I explain my presidential yacht to the central committee.for Thursday, November 26. Nothing says Thanksgiving like relatives arguing over the television while professional wrestlers settle their own family disputes more productively. I have ordered Esteban to prepare the revolutionary cranberry sauce and hide the remote from the American ambassador..

Confidence before a decisive vote is admirable; announcing the result before the ballots are counted is a technique I pioneered, but it did not work quite as well for Stokely.brought her own tension with the TBS Championship picture to commentary. Persephone treated the match like a hostile takeover with no shareholder meeting. Even the capitalist pigs on Wall Street would admire the speed, though they would insist on charging a consulting fee..

Page spoke about the dangerous history attached to the stipulation, Brody embraced the violence waiting for them, and Bandido issued a final warning. This was not presented as a friendly exhibition. It sounded like three men knowingly walking toward a brutal night, and the quiet certainty did more work than any shouting could have.

The CIA once challenged me to a Texas Death Match in a warehouse outside Laredo, only to discover I had brought Esteban, three folding tables, and a state decree making Last Man Standing a paid public holiday. They withdrew before the bell, which is why my regime remains undefeated in stipulation matches.defeated FTR in Match 5 just before time expired, avoiding the Shatter Machine and stealing the deciding fall with a roll-up.

The Motor City Machine Guns won the series 3-2 and became the No. 1 contenders; FTR offered handshakes before leaving. A five-match labor dispute ending with a democratic result and an offered handshake? Comrades, this is the most radical televisionaboard my submarine nightclub. Kim took the first two rounds with power ballads, Vanilla rallied with"Ice Ice Baby," and Esteban broke the tie by sitting on the scorecards.

Unlike FTR, neither side offered a handshake; they nationalized the microphone and blamed the CIA.with two bicycle knees after a punishing, bloody match. It was the kind of defense that makes a championship feel costly rather than decorative. My gold medals are mostly decorative, but in fairness, I awarded them to myself after surviving a six-course state dinner..

Ciampa offered a handshake and converted it into a raised middle finger, a concise piece of diplomacy that would have saved me years at the United Nations.when Shafir trapped Moné in the Brutalizer and forced the submission. Shafir earning the finish against Moné gave the match a useful consequence beyond the temporary partnership. She seized the means of submission production, comrades, and even Mercedes could not buy her way out.

Afterward, Moné attacked Shafir, the Cut overwhelmed the Death Riders, and the Conglomeration rushed in. Moxley and Orange Cassidy shook hands before Moné struck Shafir with her title. The alliance map changed faster than the CIA's organizational chart after a failed operation in my banana grove.

Meanwhile,, with Blue targeting the TBS Championship and Hart urging her to unleash hell. There was no mourning period, only the immediate selection of the next objective. This is how a proper revolutionary cell operates, except with better eye makeup and significantly fewer pamphlets. , finishing El Clon with the BTE Trigger.

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The Young Bucks and Perry looked synchronized enough to make the Don Callis Family's collection of powerful individuals feel like a committee without an agenda. I have dissolved cabinets for less, usually before lunch. I once assembled a trios cabinet of Fidel Castro,, and a body double who thought we were filming a vodka commercial. They spent so long arguing over who should get the hot tag that the opposition seized the palace gift shop.

The Bucks and Perry avoided this classic authoritarian mistake: one agenda, one finish, and no emergency reshuffle before the BTE Trigger.insisted they had not truly been beaten and promised to return stronger while leaving pain behind them. It was a short statement with the energy of two people already drafting the revenge budget. Esteban approves; the capybara has never accepted defeat, only temporary shortages of caviar.became involved afterward, Davis and Doyle neutralized them and Wardlow delivered another powerbomb.

This was less a contest than an industrial demonstration. If Wardlow ever embraces collective ownership, he can personally seize every means of production in the building.beside her. Maya offered support, then made clear she wanted the first opportunity if Hyan won. Comradeship with a championship clause is still comradeship, at least according to the treaty I signed withwhen Místico trapped Johnson in La Mística for the three-count, retaining the ROH Tag Team Championship.

El SkyTeam brought elegance to the collective struggle, while the Swirl learned that branding cannot substitute for surviving the decisive trap. Years ago,as his mystery partner and demanded matching gold capes. The capes survived exactly one arm drag; Hasselhoff blamed the tailoring, and Gaddafi tried to nationalize the referee. El SkyTeam needed none of this pageantry—just La Mística and a three-count.twice.

Wayne has the confidence of a young revolutionary who has just discovered the palace balcony, though someone should warn him that the crowd eventually expects more than a speech.main event. Britt Baker's distraction and Persephone's attack complicated the scene until Maya made the save, setting up Aminata against Maya and Persephone at Saturday's. A queen winning amid interference and immediately facing two new challengers is exactly why I abolished my monarchy, comrades—too much competition for the throne.

As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy.

Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!

AEW's three-hour Dynamite and Collision special delivered a decisive tag-team finish, a major mixed-tag submission, and one last eruption before Full Gear. AEW Dynamite & Collision delivers a live three-hour Full Gear go-home show featuring a mixed tag match, an AEW World Championship face-to-face, and three more major bouts. Jacob Fatu returned as The Bloodline challenged The 946 to WarGames, while Team USA and Team Mexico began taking shape on WWE Raw.

Cody Rhodes comes to WWE Raw as IYO SKY seeks a mystery partner, Ethan Page opens the All Ego Era, and Bayley faces Michin. Senator Ruben Gallego says he is an AEW man as Kane enters Tennessee Senate speculation and wrestling's political divide grows harder to ignore. Kevin Owens and CM Punk avoid going to Saudi Arabia as Charlotte Flair returns on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, comrades!

AEW's three-hour Dynamite and Collision special delivered a decisive tag-team finish, a major mixed-tag submission, and one last eruption before Full Gear. With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06:"Do No Harm.

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