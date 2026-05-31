AEW Dynamite Results: Takeshita Retains, Conglomeration Holds Trios Titles, and TBS Championship Match Announced

All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite featured a night of high-stakes wrestling, highlighted by Konosuke Takeshita's successful International Championship defense against Daniel Garcia and The Conglomeration's World Trios Title retention over the Don Callis Family. Additional segments included Tommaso Ciampa's fiery promo targeting Chris Jericho, a tribute to the late Dennis Condrey, and the announcement of a Survival of the Fittest match to crown a new TBS Champion.

All Elite Wrestling ( AEW ) delivered another action-packed episode with multiple significant matchups and developing storylines. The night centered around Konosuke Takeshita defending his AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders, while The Conglomeration faced the Don Callis Family in a World Trios Title defense.

Tommaso Ciampa joined the commentary team for the evening, and the show opened with a backstage segment where Takeshita thanked The Conglomeration for their support against the Don Callis Family. Kyle O'Reilly assured Takeshita they would handle the Don Callis Family, allowing him to focus on Garcia. Orange Cassidy handed Takeshita a backpack before they headed to the ring. In the first match, The Conglomeration successfully retained the AEW World Trios Championships against the Don Callis Family.

The victory came when Orange Cassidy hit an elbow drop on Rocky Romero for the pinfall. The next bout featured the challengers TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) in a 5-minute Eliminator match against the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross). TayJay survived the time limit, with Anna Jay applying the Queen's Slayer on Bayne while Melo kept Kross occupied outside. Had time not expired, a submission victory seemed likely.

Tommaso Ciampa then entered the ring for a promo, lamenting Chris Jericho's absence for their planned revenge. Ciampa dramatically produced a lengthy list, akin to Jericho's WCW move list, detailing 1,004 reasons he despises the veteran. He mocked Jericho's band Fozzy, his flashy light-up jackets, his cruises, and signature armbars. Ciampa asserted he has seen every version of Jericho and sees through his facade, calling him scum and a snake.

He concluded by stating he will confront Jericho when the time comes. Persephone joined commentary for the following match, in which STARDOM's Hazuki defeated Maya World. It was announced that Hazuki will face Persephone in the quarterfinals of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament next week. A tribute was paid to wrestling legend Dennis Condrey, who recently passed away, with Tony Schiavone honoring his memory and legacy.

Ring of Honor Pure Champion Lee Moriarty then easily defeated Tim Bosby. Nigel McGuinness declared Moriarty the number one contender for the Pure Championship. After the match, The Infantry (Brian Cage and others) praised Moriarty on the microphone before criticizing the crowd. This led to the entrance of Jon Moxley and PAC of the Death Riders, who quickly defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo when Moxley hit the Death Rider on Dean for the pinfall.

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed The Triangle of Madness (Thekla and Skye Blue). Thekla warned STARDOM's owner that she will confront them if they appear at next month's event. There was a tease of dissension between Thekla and Blue regarding Blue's participation in the Owen Hart Tournament, but it was revealed to be a ruse as the trio remains united.

Elsewhere backstage, The Conglomeration stated they would intervene if the Don Callis Family or Death Riders tried to get involved in the main event. Lio Rush appeared with a multi-colored umbrella, speaking about rain. Orange Cassidy humorously told O'Reilly and Strong not to move so Rush could see them, comparing him to a dinosaur. At ringside, Jon Moxley joined commentary for the next match.

The Dogs attempted their signature five-second pose but were interrupted by their opponents, The Gunns. The match concluded with David Finlay striking Austin Gunn with a shillelagh, followed by Clark Connors spearing Austin for the pinfall. The Dogs tried post-match antics, but the rest of the Bang Bang Gang arrived to make the save. At the commentary desk, Tony Schiavone announced a major new championship: the vacant TBS Championship will be decided in a "Survival of the Fittest" match.

Six qualifying matches will take place, with the winners advancing to the final match on the July 1 episode of AEW. In a quick stand-by match, Jake Doyle and Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family defeated Jimmy Wild and Tommy Mars. The main event featured Konosuke Takeshita defending the AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia. Takeshita emerged victorious after hitting the Raging Fire to retain his title.

However, after the match, the Don Callis Family attacked Takeshita. Jon Moxley attempted to assist but was ambushed by Shane Taylor Promotions





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AEW Dynamite Konosuke Takeshita Daniel Garcia The Conglomeration Don Callis Family TBS Championship Tommaso Ciampa Chris Jericho Owen Hart Tournament Survival Of The Fittest

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