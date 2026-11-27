AEW's Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite featured Will Ospreay converting MJF's challenge into a ladder match, Jay White securing his sixth consecutive win to lead the Continental Classic Blue League, and Kyle Fletcher winning the main event against Andrade El Idolo. Other results included a hard-fought match between Moxley and Knight.

Will Ospreay turned MJF’s challenge into a ladder match, Jay White stayed unbeaten in the Continental Classic, and Kyle Fletcher took the main event. Jay White beat Hangman Adam Page and moved to six Blue League points.from the presidential pie vault, where the shelves are refrigerated and every slice has diplomatic immunity.

Omaha served a better main course: three Continental Classic matches that made every point feel expensive, a women's tag title defense that got nastier after the bell, and a ladder match announcement that left a man in a scarf arguing with a television. Kyle Fletcher on the mat during his match against Andrade El Ídolo on AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite. Credit: AEW video frame.with a kick as Cassidy launched his Orange Punch, then fell across him for the pin.

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Both left with three Gold League points. At my palace relay,started waving to the crowd before he crossed the finish line. Esteban the capybara kept running. David still wanted credit for the wave.