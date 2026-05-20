AEW Dynamite and Collision Preview: Card Includes Darby Allin vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly, and FTR Tag Gold Defense

El Presidente previews tonight's 3-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision special, highlighting main event matches such as Darby Allin defending the AEW World Title vs. Speedball Mike Bailey and Moxley fighting Kyle O'Reilly, among others.

Comrades, El Presidente previews tonight's 3-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision special, where Darby Allin defends gold against Speedball Mike Bailey ! Comrades, AEW Dynamite becomes a 3-hour revolution tonight as Darby Allin defends the AEW World Title vs. Speedball Mike Bailey !

Moxley fights Kyle O'Reilly, FTR defends the tag gold, and socialist chaos spreads across AEW Dynamite like glorious reform! Will Ospreay battles Shibata, Briscoe goes Anything Goes with Ciampa, and Swerve Strickland returns with dictator energy! From 8-woman tags to trios warfare, AEW Dynamite and Collision promise enough violence to make the CIA nervous! Greetings, comrades





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AEW Dynamite Collision Darby Allin Speedball Mike Bailey Moxley Kyle O'reilly FTR Will Ospreay Shibata Briscoe Ciampa Swerve Strickland Darby Allin Vs. Speedball Mike Bailey Moxley Vs. Kyle O'reilly

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