AEW Double or Nothing News and Highlights

AEW's first official PPV in 2019 is a sold-out event in New York City with matches featuring Darby Allin versus MJF, Thekla defending the AEW Women's World Championship, and more.

AEW returns to New York City in front of a sold-out crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The seventh edition of the event features a series of matches, including Darby Allin versus MJF for the AEW World Championship in a title-versus-hair match.

Thekla will defend the AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way match against Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander. Christian Cage & Adam Copeland will compete in an I Quit match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita will rematch in the Don Callis Family members tag match. Jon Moxley will face Kyle O'Reilly in an elimination match.

The Owen Hart Men's and Women's Tournaments will also commence with quarterfinal matches. All Elite Wrestlin





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Wrestling AEW Double Or Nothing Darby Allin MJF Thekla Jamie Hayter Hikaru Shida Kris Statlander Christian Cage Adam Copeland Kazuchika Okada Konosuke Takeshita Jon Moxley Kyle O'reilly Owen Hart Men's Tournament Thekla Women's World Championship World Tag Team Championship

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