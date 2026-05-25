AEW Double or Nothing: A Disrespect to the Wrestling Business

The Chadster expresses his disappointment and frustration with AEW Double or Nothing's booking decisions, which he believes are designed to personally cheese off WWE fans. He criticizes Tony Khan's decision to have Takeshita win the title, Kyle Fletcher's betrayal, and Owen Cup stakes that mattered. The Chadster also expresses his dislike for the story-driven matches that were so unfair and the worst part is that AEW is not even being subtle about it.

The Chadster is appalled by AEW Double or Nothing's booking decisions, which include title changes, betrayals, and Owen Cup stakes designed to personally cheese off WWE fans.

The event opened with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage winning tag gold, literally stabbing Triple H in the back. Tony Khan's decision to have Takeshita win the title, Kyle Fletcher's betrayal, and Owen Cup stakes that mattered has cheesed off WWE fans. Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland delivered story-driven AEW Double or Nothing matches that were so unfair. The worst part is that AEW is not even being subtle about it.

They opened the PPV with two beloved former WWE legends winning tag team gold, followed that with a major title change AND a betrayal, then advanced multiple Owen Hart Cup matches, all while making the crowd louder and louder. The match had weapons, a flaming table spot involving Beth Phoenix, who showed up to help her husband and turn the tide.

The Chadster has nothing against Cope and Christian personally, except for the fact that they are currently using decades of emotional investment that WWE selflessly gave them to help Tony Khan ruin The Chadster's evening. Cope and Christian winning tag titles together again in AEW, possibly for the final time in their career, makes fans feel things, and Beth returning makes it even worse, because now AEW is using family, history, revenge, and callbacks in a storytelling plot to deceive wrestling fans and trick them into watching AEW because it's rewarding instead of as an obligation, which is how wrestling is meant to be watched.

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Takeshita winning a championship and then immediately being betrayed is exactly the kind of layered storytelling that makes The Chadster sick to his stomach, because now fans might want to tune in Wednesday to see what happens next. WWE would never be so reckless as to let fans get this much wrestling in their wrestling show.

The Chadster remembers when tournaments were supposed to be confusing, arbitrary, and mostly there so commentators could say 'momentum.

' Tony Khan apparently thinks they should have stakes. Sickening. The match had prior history, with Athena previously injuring Mina's hand and Mina wanting revenge, which is objectively unfair to WWE's ability to say words like 'evolution' in press releases. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. in a no-time-limit match where Moxley targeted O'Reilly's knee, O'Reilly fought back with submissions, and Moxley finally won with a grapevine ankle lock.

Then they shook hands afterward like two serious wrestlers who had just had a competitive match, which bothers The Chadster deeply, because it showed respect after violence and made both men look credible. Moxley retaining with a submission after targeting the leg was almost like a match could tell a story through body-part psychology, which is just so unfair to WWE. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster has to take a moment here to describe something unsettling that happened while walking down Main Street in Punxsutawney earlier today scavenging for a discarded hot dog to have for lunch, preferably only lightly stepped on. The Chadster passed the window of an old barbershop, and out of the corner of his eye, The Chadster saw Tony Khan reflected in the glass, standing right behind The Chadster, holding a copy of the match card and smiling.

When The Chadster spun around, Tony Khan was gone, but a single laminated bracket for the Owen Hart Cup fluttered to the ground at The Chadster's fee





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AEW Double Or Nothing Tony Khan Takeshita Kyle Fletcher Owen Cup WWE Fans The Chadster

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