AEW Content Exits NJPW World as Bushiroad Transfers Promotion to TV Asahi and CyberAgent

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) content will cease being available to New Japan Pro-Wrestling World (NJPW World) subscribers in Japan after August 31, 2026, as a result of a substantial ownership transition at New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

In a significant development for the Japanese professional wrestling scene, All Elite Wrestling ( AEW ) content will cease being available to New Japan Pro-Wrestling World ( NJPW World) subscribers in Japan after August 31, 2026.

This move comes as a result of a substantial ownership transition at New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where Bushiroad has transferred its entirety of shares in the promotion to television broadcaster TV Asahi and digital media conglomerate CyberAgent. The temporal proximity of these announcements invites scrutiny, yet the available evidence suggests a narrative centered on distribution strategy and media consolidation rather than a dissolution of the promotional partnership between AEW and NJPW.

The streaming platform has announced that Japanese viewers seeking new AEW content will be directed to MyAEW, the promotion's proprietary streaming platform, beginning in July. Pay-per-view events, including the annual collaborative supercard between AEW and NJPW, will remain available for purchase and viewing on NJPW World. This particular detail provides the most compelling evidence against interpreting the streaming migration as indicative of a fractured working relationship between the two organizations.

The broader corporate context surrounding this announcement involves Bushiroad's comprehensive divestiture from NJPW, a company it has served as parent organization since 2012. According to the distribution of this transferred equity, 3,550,200 shares have been allocated to TV Asahi and 6,950,200 shares to CyberAgent, with the total transaction valued at approximately 3.597 billion yen. This represents roughly $22.6 million USD for the transferred stake, implying a complete company valuation in the vicinity of $32 million.

Bushiroad's filing emphasizes video content distribution, platform optimization, and digital monetization as primary rationales for the ownership transfer. The document specifically highlights TV Asahi's established broadcasting and video business infrastructure, as well as CyberAgent's proficiency in digital media operations. CyberAgent's existing wrestling portfolio adds considerable dimension to this transaction. The company currently owns CyberFight, whose organizational umbrella encompasses Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling.

Additionally, CyberAgent operates ABEMA, already established as a significant digital video platform within the Japanese market. This confluence of wrestling properties and streaming infrastructure positions the NJPW acquisition as a component of broader Japanese wrestling and digital media consolidation, transcending conventional promotional rivalry narratives. NJPW indicated no presently planned modifications to business operations, including event scheduling, resulting from the ownership transition.

The organization expressed gratitude to Bushiroad for its support as largest shareholder and articulated anticipation regarding collaboration with TV Asahi and CyberAgent. The available evidence suggests that AEW's departure from NJPW World represents a strategic migration toward centralized international distribution through MyAEW rather than evidence of promotional discord.

With TV Asahi and CyberAgent now positioned to influence NJPW's strategic direction, NJPW World may be transitioning from functioning as a broader partner-content aggregator toward a platform more directly aligned with its new ownership structure and their existing digital ecosystems. The continued availability of AEW content on NJPW World provides the most substantive counterargument to any interpretation suggesting an imminent cessation of collaborative activities between the promotions





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AEW NJPW TV Asahi Cyberagent Bushiroad Myaew Japanese Professional Wrestling Media Consolidation Streaming Strategy

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