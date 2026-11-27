Thursday night's episode of AEW Collision took place at the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Last week's episode saw the first week of the Continental Classic wra

saw the first week of the Continental Classic wrap up as Brody King, Kevin Knight, and Jay White scored their first points of the tournament.

AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov was also in action, successfully defending his title against El Clon. This week's episode kicked off with an AEW World Trios Championship match as the Dangerous New Level defended the titles against Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family. The finish of the match saw Strickland hit Romero with a Swerve Stomp to score the pinfall victory for his team.

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A hilarious combination of talent from the Don Callis FamilyThey followed the opener with a quick squash match, in which the Sisters of Sin picked up an easy win over Nixi XS and Anna Ray. Blink, and you missed it. Backstage, the Death Riders cut a promo led by Marina Shafir. The group was jumped by Mercedes Mone and The Cut.