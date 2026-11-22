Jay White joined Brody King and Bandido atop the Blue League, while Kevin Knight scored an upset and Ilja Dragunov retained on AEW Collision.

Jay White joined Brody King and Bandido atop the Blue League, while Kevin Knight scored an upset and Ilja Dragunov retained on AEW Collision. Kevin Knight catches Tommaso Ciampa for three Gold League points.awards himself three points whenever he steals the remote.

The show came from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with Continental Classic victories, a National Championship defense, and enough contenders crowding the standings to make even my capybara's scoring system look legitimate. , surviving an attack on his right leg and catching Ciampa with a sudden crucifix pin for three points. Ciampa concentrated so completely on damaging Knight's route to victory that he stopped guarding the finish.

Also read AEW Collision Preview: Continental Classic Battles Hit Green Bay

One of my election rivals made the same mistake after slashing every tire on my campaign bus: he began his victory speech early, so I arrived on the palace Zamboni and certified the results while he was still thanking donors. Never celebrate the sabotage until you have checked for alternate transportation — or an alternate pin.watched from commentary. Afterward, Divine Dominion attacked again, Wrathlander came in to fight them, and security separated the teams ahead of Wednesday's title match.

Winning had not satisfied Bayne and Kross; it merely gave them a clear aisle to their next targets. At a palace ceasefire banquet, a neighboring dictator once won the ceremonial chess game, flipped the board anyway, and charged my end of the table because the trophy was beside me.

The guards separated us, the dessert was destroyed, and the rematch began with everyone already angry — precisely the condition Divine Dominion created for Wednesday.suggested they pursue bigger things — and bigger titles — together. She told Persephone to trust the doctor. This is how ambition acquires a prescription pad.once advised Esteban to stop obsessing over one imported melon; by sunset, the capybara had seized the entire pantry and appointed him minister of health.

Persephone should ask Baker whether"bigger things" means a partnership, a promotion, or waking up to discover the doctor controls the fruit supply.by referee stoppage after Garcia went down during their Blue League match. King took a knee afterward, clearly unhappy with how it ended.later reported that Garcia had an arm injury but would be okay. That was welcome news after an unsettling finish.in a three-way match at NJPW Resurgence in May 2025 to win the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship.

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The package presented AZM's championship credentials before she entered hostile territory. I gained entry to the annual dictators' poker night the same way, by screening footage of my three-way karaoke victory over. The golden microphone convinced security, although Cage still disputes the scoring. A proven championship win opens doors more efficiently than any passport.and retained with the D-Bomb.

The masked challenger made the champion suffer before Dragunov finished the job. A first defense against an unfamiliar masked opponent tests whether the title belongs to the champion or merely passed through his hands. My first defense of the presidential sash came when a masked intruder dropped from the ballroom chandelier and demanded it; after I subdued him with the ceremonial lectern, he removed the mask and revealed Nicolas Cage researching a role.

Dragunov received no such explanation, only a dangerous challenger and proof that he could keep the gold.about Garcia, then spoke about enduring valleys and mocked anyone celebrating the Death Riders' recent losses. His message was simple: the group is not going anywhere. I understand the distinction between being in a valley and being finished. During one coup, my motorcade was pushed into a ravine and the cabinet began cutting the succession cake on the ridge above.

Esteban and I repaired the limousine with a fan belt and two medals, drove back up, and repossessed the cake before they reached my name in the constitution. Moxley was warning AEW not to mistake a low point for an empty grave.promptly appeared and beat Beretta with Raging Fire.

The threat failed because Beretta delivered it without checking whether the former associate was already behind him.once addressed my cabinet from the same position, warning defectors while his former bodyguard waited behind a decorative door. The bodyguard kicked it into Seagal, who staggered backward through two more doors while repeating the threat.

Beretta lost only one match, but Takeshita made the same point: intimidation requires knowing where the supposed victim is standing.challenged her to find one Stardom partner and one AEW partner to face the Triangle of Madness. AZM won a singles match and was immediately handed an international coalition problem. When three neighboring presidents challenged me, I recruited one ally from OPEC andfrom a celebrity bowling league, believing oil money and matching shirts would create unity.

Instead, they argued over the team name until the invasion window closed. AZM needs partners who can survive the group chat before they ever reach the ring. , and officials kept the sides apart. A victory party broadcasts two useful facts to every rival: where you are and when your guard is down.

I learned this after firing a cannon at my coup-anniversary banquet; the noise guided an exiled general straight to the ballroom before we had cut the cake. White followed the celebration just as efficiently, and security prevented the Death Riders' finished match from becoming his opening one.tied at three points atop the league. White then held the AEW Continental Championship over his shoulder before tossing it away and leaving.

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Esteban once won the ceremonial crown at a palace auction, carried it for one lap around the room, and dropped it into the koi pond when he learned it came with no snacks. White's gesture carried a sharper message: he could picture himself with the championship, but touching the symbol was worthless until he had won the tournament that awards it.delivered a Continental Classic scoreboard that now requires a mathematics degree to interpret, with three-way ties forming faster than alliances at a G7 summit after the bar opens.

White's victory positioned him alongside King and Bandido atop Blue League. Dragunov kept his National Championship, AZM inherited a recruitment crisis, and the Death Riders demonstrated that celebrating in public merely tells your enemies where to find you. The tournament has reached the stage where every match redistributes the standings and every winner must immediately prepare for someone following their celebration music straight to them. Until next time, comrades, this is El Presidente signing off.

As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy.

Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!

Three Continental Classic matches, an AEW National Championship defense, and a late women’s tag-team addition headline tonight’s live AEW Collision. WWE SmackDown Preview: WarGames Advantage and Retribution Charlotte Flair battles Jade Cargill for the WarGames advantage, Trick Williams faces Damian Priest, and Bakusai seek payback against The War Raiders. AEW Dynamite kicked off the Continental Classic as Orange Cassidy and Bandido scored major wins, MJF challenged Will Ospreay and Queen Aminata's reign continued.

The 2026 Continental Classic begins with three league matches, while Queen Aminata defends the TBS Championship and MJF addresses Denver on AEW Dynamite. IYO SKY captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship, LA Knight joined Team USA, and The 946 earned the WarGames advantage on WWE Raw. Jay White joined Brody King and Bandido atop the Blue League, while Kevin Knight scored an upset and Ilja Dragunov retained on AEW Collision.

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