Comrades, AEW Collision brought Omega’s return, Thekla’s challenge, and a wild street fight. Esteban and I salute this glorious violence!

Comrades, AEW Collision brought Omega’s return, Thekla’s challenge, and a wild street fight. Esteban and I salute this glorious violence! Comrades, AEW Collision saw Kenny Omega return, crush Bad Dude Tito, and call for Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door.

Thekla ruled AEW Collision with a fiery STARDOM challenge, while Shida and Persephone advanced in TBS qualifying war. Kevin Knight retained the TNT title, Jake Doyle stunned Mike Bailey, and the workers still await championship revolution. Jon Moxley and the Death Riders turned AEW Collision into glorious street-fight chaos, spilling blood for the proletariat. Greetings, comrades!

It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury yacht anchored just outside the territorial waters of Cincinnati, Ohio, where I watched last night's episode ofdelivered more chaos than the time Fidel Castro and I got into an argument over whether a Havana alley brawl could out-brawl the Death Riders! , and comrades, this was like watching a master painter return to the canvas after years of finger-painting with children.

Omega controlled the match with his signature moves, including the V-Trigger and the One-Winged Angel, which is almost as devastating as my economic policy toward the IMF. After the victory, Omega called outZayda Steel in a qualifier for the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match, and comrades, Shida's Full Metal Muffler submission was more effective than the time I put the CIA operative who tried to infiltrate my palace in a headlock at a state dinner.

Steel showed heart, but Shida's experience was too much. This is why we must invest in training programs for the proletariat wrestlers!with their Hot Fire Flame finisher. This was a showcase match, comrades, the kind of match I make my enemies watch before I exile them to the countryside. After the victory, they introducedfor his TNT Championship opportunity, which is more selfless than anything Tony Khan has ever done for the working class!.

Reed hit a No Cap Splash that nearly won him the title, but Knight survived and won with a uranage. This reminds me of the time Kim Jong-un and I competed in a hot dog eating contest, and he nearly defeated me until I remembered I had hidden extra hot dogs in my military uniform.

Reed should be proud – he fought like a true revolutionary, even if he did not seize the means of championship production!was more emotional than the time I cried watching the finale of"The Bachelor" with Muammar Gaddafi . Maya discussed her brother's death and called AEW her second family, while Athena showed sympathy but remained focused on winning the Owen Cup.before attacking both James and Maya World after the match, even slamming Maya into the ROH Women's World Championship.

This is the kind of ruthless behavior I expect from someone who refuses to share the wealth! Athena is clearly a capitalist pig who hoards championships like Nick Khan hoards streaming rights!when The Dogs hit Full Clip on Matt for the pinfall. This upset reminds me of the time the CIA thought they had me cornered in Paraguay, only to discover they had actually surrounded a very convincing decoy made entirely of empanadas.

The Young Bucks are former champions chasing current championsto issue an open challenge to STARDOM for Forbidden Door. She refused to apologize and demanded their best wrestler. This is the confidence of a true champion, comrades! Though later in the show, it was announced thatwould answer the challenge, and Thekla responded that she despised her former STARDOM colleague.

This rivalry has more heat than my volcano lair's main chamber!despite having her eye damaged from Hart's previous mist attack. She won with a crucifix bomb and joined Shida in the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match. Comrades, fighting with one eye is something I understand – I once had to negotiate a trade agreement with the Americans while suffering from severe food poisoning after eating gas station sushi.

Persephone showed the heart of a revolutionary!with a sitout powerbomb while TNT Champion Kevin Knight watched from commentary. Bailey hit his Ultima Weapon but could not put Doyle away. This is what happens when you underestimate your opponent, comrades! I learned this lesson when I underestimated a capybara in a pie-eating contest and lost to the creature who would become Esteban!

I did not win the contest, but I won friendship, which is worth more in the end. , and comrades, this was more violent than the time I played Monopoly with Saddam Hussein and things got out of hand when he landed on my hotel. The Death Riders –with a Paradigm Shift into glass and tacks for the victory. This is how the proletariat should fight the oppressors – with everything at their disposal!

Though I must question the effectiveness of toy army men as weapons. I have tried this in actual warfare and can confirm they are better for morale than combat.delivered a solid night of wrestling from Cincinnati. The show built toward Forbidden Door nicely, with Omega calling out Sabre Jr., Thekla accepting Starlight Kid's challenge, and various tournament qualifiers advancing. The main event street fight was appropriately chaotic for a show with"Blockbuster" in the name.

However, I must note that too many capitalist pigs like the Don Callis Family continue to accumulate wealth and championships!holds the International Championship, Knight holds the TNT Championship, and now Doyle has momentum after defeating Bailey. The workers must unite and seize these titles from the bourgeoisie! PerhapsUntil next time, comrades, remember: the people's elbow is mightier than the corporate knee!

Now if you'll excuse me, Esteban and I have reservations at a five-star restaurant where I will definitely not be discussing trade embargoes with the sommelier. As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television.

Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy. Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions.

Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours! El Presidente reviews WWE SmackDown! Jey Uso advances, Gunther chooses Sami as ref, and Charlotte claims victory. Plus Danhausen takes bribes, comrades!

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown with Fatal 4-Ways for King and Queen of the Ring, plus Gunther's stipulation choice against Cody Rhodes! El Presidente reviews AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster, where Mark Briscoe announced a steel cage war at Forbidden Door and Swerve Strickland advanced! El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster with Moxley vs. Shane Taylor, Owen Cup action, and more from Cincinnati, comrades! El Presidente reviews WWE Raw from Paris!

Jacob Fatu defies The Usos, Je'Von Evans advances, and Chad Gable's redemption tour continues. Viva la lucha libre! El Presidente reports on WWE Money in the Bank moving to New Orleans in October, plus tales of Mardi Gras with Kim Jong-un and the ghost of Louis Armstrong! Comrades, AEW Collision brought Omega’s return, Thekla’s challenge, and a wild street fight.

Esteban and I salute this glorious violence! Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira also wrote a screenplay for the previous era of DC movies, but don't expect anything from that script to make it into this new one. With Dana White celebrating Donald Trump's birthday with UFC 250, Trump's folks are looking to pick a fight with... The Weather Channel?

Is history already starting to repeat itself over in The Boys Universe? Vought's latest update on Black Noir raises some serious questions. Helping the New York Knicks to their first title in over 50 years, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson has his sights set on NBC's Law & Order: SVU. Though he's certain Doctor Who will"very, very definitely" return, Steven Moffat isn't a big fan of the Christmas Special being canceled.





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