Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Resch Arena in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Last week's episode was part of a three-hour live block with D

as the go-home show to last weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view event. The hour featured AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks teaming with Jungle Jack Perry as they picked up a win over the Don Callis Family.

This week's episode kicked off with Continental Classic action in the Gold League as Tommaso Ciampa went one-on-one with "The Jet" Kevin Knight from the Don Callis Family. The finish saw Ciampa hit Knight with a running knee, but Knight rolled him up mid-pin to score the victory.

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AEW fans got to see a new side of Knight tonightAEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Wrathlander cut a quick promo backstage, hyping up next week's title defense against Divine Dominion before heading to ringside to join the commentary team as their future challengers, Divine Dominion, took on Vertvixen and Viva Van. The finish of the match saw Megan Bayne and Lena Kross hit Van with Divine Intervention to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Bayne and Kross hit Vertvixen with Divine Intervention as well, which brought Wrathlander into the ring. Divine Dominion backed off temporarily, but when the champions turned their backs to check on Van and Vertvixen, the challengers attacked. Eventually, security had to pull the two teams apart.

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Using regular talent and giving them an entrance, even as a showcase match for the other team, really changes the overall perception of the matchBackstage, Lexy Nair spoke with Persephone and Britt Baker. Persephone is still upset that Queen Aminata has the TBS Championship.

Britt Baker tries to calm her down and teases that there are things they can do together and move on from the TBS Title, very much implying they might be making a run at Wrathlander following their title defense onreturned to ringside as the Continental Classic continued with Blue League action, as Brody King went one-on-one with Daniel Garcia. Unfortunately, the match ended with a referee's stoppage when Garcia was injured and unable to continue.

We'll probably never know which way that match was going to goFollowing the commercial break, commentary stated that Daniel Garcia suffered an arm injury. Hopefully, he's going to be okay and won't have to withdraw from the tournament. The AEW National Championship was on the line next as Ilja Dragunov put the title on the line against El Clon. To the surprise of no one, Dragunov hit El Clon with a D-Bomb to score the pinfall victory.

El Clon wrestled this match like he had something to prove to the people in the back If Don Callis really wanted the National Title, why did he send El Clon to get it? The man hasn't won a singles match in AEW since July! We hear from the Death Riders backstage: Jon Moxley admits that the Death Riders are stuck in a valley right now, and he isn't sure how long they're going to be stuck there.

Mox delivers a motivational speech to his team, making it clear that no matter what happens, his team will still be there and will see things through. Every journey has its peaks and valleys, and the Death Riders are deep in the trenches! Back in the ring, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta cut a promo, seemingly filling the time lost by ending the match between King and Garcia early. This led to an impromptu match between Konosuke Takeshita and Beretta.

This one didn't last long, as Takeshita hit Beretta with Raging Fire to pick up the win. Since this match was likely planned on the fly, we aren't gonna grade this one. The next match saw AZM from STARDOM take on Laynie Luck. AZM finished the match with a top-rope double stomp to score the pinfall victory.

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Commentary teased a future match with Mercedes MoneWe hear from Triangle of Madness backstage, who are also confused over AZM's sudden appearances in AEW and threaten to send her back to STARDOM as a failure. It seems there is some kind of renewed working relationship between AEW and STARDOM than we've seen for the majority of this year. Perhaps this will eventually lead to Kairi Sane's arrival?

Back in the ring, we saw what felt like the 672nd chapter in the rivalry between the Death Riders and Shane Taylor Promotions as the two factions faced off in eight-person mixed tag team action. The finish of the match saw Wheeler Yuta hit the Fastball Special to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Every time STP loses to the Death Riders in AEW, you kill the credibility they are trying to build in ROH Just because the two teams work well together doesn't mean you have to run combinations of them into the ground In the main event of the evening, Jay White went one-on-one with Ricochet in the Blue League of the Continental Classic. The finish of the match saw White lock Ricochet in a Guillotine Choke to pick up the win.

White and Ricochet trying to out-heel one another was very entertaining It's now on AEW to make us believe that this entire tournament isn't just a setup for a White/Mox finalDivine Dominion defeated Vertvixen and Viva VanJay White defeated Ricochet in the Blue League of the Continental ClassicMatt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry.

In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.