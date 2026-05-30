AEW Collision Preview (5/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Since regaining the International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, Konosuke Takeshita has had a tumultuous week courtesy of his former allies in the Don C

Konosuke Takeshita has had a tumultuous week courtesy of his former allies in the Don Callis Family betraying him, namely Kyle Fletcher. , he'll have the first title defense of his second reign as International Champion against the Death Riders' Daniel Garcia.

With the Don Callis Family looming and still causing problems for Takeshita, plus the Death Riders in Garcia's corner, the champion will need to keep both eyes open to retain the title. Can he get it done? Daniel Garcia isn't the only Death Rider in action in Huntsville.

Coming off a successful trios victory alongside Will Ospreay on, Jon Moxley and PAC will team up again to take on The Infantry, who have been clear that they want to expand their presence from ROH into dominating in AEW. Multi-time STARDOM champion Hazuki will make her AEW debut on Collision in Huntsville, AL.

| World Wonder Ring STARDOM Before her first round match in the Owen Hart Women's Tournament, STARDOM standout Hazuki will make her AEW in-ring debut onagainst Maya World with her tournament opponent, Persephone, on commentary. Though tonight's match is their first time colliding in AEW, Hazuki and Maya World have wrestled each other once on the indies in a match that Hazuki won. What kind of impression will Hazuki leave on Persephone and AEW audiences before her tournament debut?

TayJay has rejoined the fold in AEW and they're hungry for gold. Tay Melo and Anna Jay are the first tag team ever formed in AEW's women's division and after scoring a strong win onIf they can withstand five minutes with the champions, they'll earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. How will they fare against the ever-dominant Megan Bayne and Lena Kross?

"It's always a mistake in the wrestling business to make it personal ... And that's what you've done, Conglomeration.

"and the Don Callis Family isn't very happy about that fact. Don Callis warned against The Conglomeration getting involved in his family's vendetta against Takeshita, and now Callis is sending Rocky Romero, Lance Archer, and Trent Beretra on a mission to reclaim the AEW World Trios Championships. The Dogs interrupted Cope & Cage's celebratory five-second pose on Dynamite with an attack.

| All Elite Wrestlingwhen they hijacked Cope & Cage's celebratory five-second pose and pushed themselves to the front of the line for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, they'll first have to get through The Gunns, who defeated them in multi-man action on the night of Colten Gunn's return from injury.

With crucial momentum on the line for both teams, which team will walk away with the victory?but he's still hungry for competition and will be in action tonight in Huntsville, AL. The Conglomeration vs. Don Callis Family for the AEW World Trios ChampionshipsDivine Dominion vs. TayJay in a 5-Minute AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Eliminator MatchLyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management.

Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.





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