AEW Blood and Guts 2024: Ospreay vs Don Callis Family Live Tonight

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight with the sixth annual Blood and Guts event. Will Ospreay's team defeat the Don Callis Family in Jacksonville before Full Gear?

AEW Dynamite broadcasts live tonight, November 4, from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max. The sixth annual Blood and Guts event returns to Jacksonville for the first time since the original match in 2021. This special edition features both a men's six-on-six match and a women's six-on-six match under one roofed cage.

Men's Six-On-Six Match Details

The men's contest pits Will Ospreay's squad against the Don Callis Family. Two rings sit inside the steel structure, and pinfalls are strictly prohibited. The match ends only by submission or surrender, creating a high-stakes environment where wrestlers must exhaust their opponents completely.

Also read AEW didn’t do itself any favors heading into pumped-up Blood & Guts vs. NXT battle

Ospreay arrives in Jacksonville after competing in Hiroshima, Japan yesterday at NJPW Power Struggle alongside Callum Newman. The pair suffered a disqualification loss to IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers. Despite this recent fatigue, Ospreay leads his team against the faction managed by Don Callis.

Darby Allin joins Ospreay, Steven Borden, and Ricky Starks on the opposing side. Allin enters the cage with a perfect record in this specific match format. He is the only competitor with more than one win, having secured victories in each of the last two years.

The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, also join Ospreay's team. They hold a split record of 1-1 in Blood and Guts history. Their participation adds significant tag team experience to a roster that includes several newcomers to this unique match type.

Don Callis Family Roster Analysis

The Don Callis Family features Kazuchika Okada, Wardlow, Kyle Fletcher, Chris Jericho, Brian Cage, and Sammy Guevara. Okada represents the faction as the AEW International Champion. Wardlow was part of the winning team in the inaugural Blood and Guts match in 2021.

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Kyle Fletcher, Chris Jericho, Brian Cage, and Sammy Guevara make their Blood and Guts debuts. This lack of specific experience contrasts sharply with the veteran status of Ospreay and Allin. The cohesion of the Family unit will be tested against the established chemistry of the opposing squad.

Don Callis has accepted the challenge with a clear strategic goal. He vows to use the match to soften up opponents for the upcoming Full Gear event. The faction aims to inflict damage on key rivals before they face title defenses next weekend in Phoenix.

Women's Triangle of Madness Match

The women's six-on-six match returns with the subtitle Triangle of Madness. Divine Dominion faces Persephone, Willow Nightingale, Wrathlander, the Brawling Birds, and TBS Champion Queen Aminata. This bout continues the tradition of featuring female competitors in the same cage structure.

Queen Aminata brings her TBS Championship momentum into the fray. Her presence highlights the depth of talent available in the women's division. The match promises to follow the same submission-only rules as the men's contest.

The return of this match format demonstrates AEW's commitment to evolving its signature events. Both divisions contribute to the overall spectacle, drawing viewers into the intense physical competition. The outcome of this match will impact the dynamics of the women's locker room heading into winter.

Full Gear Title Implications

Full Gear is only ten days away, making tonight's alliances critical for future title fights. Kyle Fletcher challenges Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship next weekend. Their past friendship has turned into a bitter rivalry, highlighted by Ospreay's steel cage win over Fletcher at AEW Revolution in March 2025.

Davis and Doyle have earned a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles held by the Young Bucks. The tension between these groups extends beyond the cage. Tonight's performance could influence the psychological edge in their upcoming championship bouts.

Ospreay defends his world title against Fletcher, while Davis and Doyle challenge the Bucks for the tag belts. The Don Callis Family seeks to weaken these challengers through physical attrition. The strategy involves targeting key members during the six-on-six match to reduce their effectiveness in single combat.

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The distribution of championships across the battlefield adds another layer of complexity. Ospreay, the Young Bucks, Darby Allin, and Kazuchika Okada all hold major titles. Each champion carries the weight of their respective divisions into the cage.

Experience favors only a few combatants in this lopsided matchup. Seven men make their Blood and Guts debuts, including Fletcher, Knight, Davis, and Doyle. The imbalance reminds observers of uneven political contests, though these wrestlers cannot leave through catering entrances.

Callis has neglected naming the operation after himself, focusing instead on tactical superiority. His planning aims to secure victory not just tonight, but for the entire PPV card. The success of this strategy depends on the ability of the newcomers to perform under extreme pressure.

Ospreay's squad must rely on their individual strengths to counter the numerical advantage of the Family. Allin's undefeated record provides a morale boost for the team. The Young Bucks' experience in tag team warfare offers additional stability against the chaotic attacks of the Don Callis Family.

The crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena expects a historic night of wrestling. The return of Blood and Guts to Jacksonville marks a significant moment in AEW history. Fans will witness the culmination of weeks of storytelling and character development.

Tonight's results will shape the narrative leading up to Full Gear. The physical toll of the match may affect subsequent performances. Teams must balance aggression with preservation to ensure they remain competitive for the championship matches.

The integration of international stars like Okada and Ospreay highlights AEW's global appeal. The crossover with NJPW talent adds prestige to the event. Viewers worldwide tune in to see how these top performers handle the unique constraints of the Blood and Guts format.

As the clock ticks down to the start time, anticipation builds across the fanbase. The stakes are higher than ever before. Every move inside the cage contributes to the broader storyline of professional wrestling dominance. The outcome remains uncertain until the final submission occurs.