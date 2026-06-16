AEW Announces ‘Groundbreaking’ New Event For London This Fall

AEW is not content with merely returning to Wembley Stadium this summer. Oh no. Tony Khan and his crew are set to take the United Kingdom by storm with a furthe

AEW is not content with merely returning to Wembley Stadium this summer. Oh no. Tony Khan and his crew are set to take the United Kingdom by storm with a further venture into the English capital.a groundbreaking new live entertainment event” according to a press release issued by AEW this afternoon .

The event will mark the first time a major wrestling company has stepped into the world of original musical theatre. Set against the backdrop of a professional wrestler’s final ever Pay-Per-View, the production will be scored by a 1980s-inspired soundtrack alongside the usual theatrical storytelling and larger-than-life characters you would ordinarily expect from pro wrestling. The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience in London this fall,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

“This marks an incredible opportunity to partner All Elite Wrestling with an established theatrical production, showcase AEW stars during select performances and further expand our footprint in the London market. ”is a West End rock musical that happens to take place in the world of professional wrestling,” said Jeremiah James, Director, Lead Producer, and one of the creators.

“I am deeply grateful to Tony Khan and everyone at All Elite Wrestling for believing in this project and embracing a creative risk that has never been attempted before. Together, we’re helping to innovate a new form of live entertainment.

”is that no two performances will ever be exactly alike,” said Executive Producer Frank Licari, “The story, music, and characters remain the same, but the live wrestling element creates opportunities for surprises, special guests, and moments that can only happen in that room on that night. ”AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience will, surprisingly for a West End production, encourage audiences to take photos and record videos as well as share their experience on social media as the show is still being performed.

Chavo Guerrero will serve as an executive producer and wrestling consultant for the show, having also worked on major Hollywood productions such as 2023’s much heraldedEvery show will come with an interactive wrestling experience before the show, where fans are invited to explore multiple wrestling-themed installations and exhibits. Tickets range from £30 to £80, with premium VIP experiences available as optional add-ons.

Further information will be released in the coming weeks.at London’s Savoy Theatre, and will be Executive Produced by Frank Licari, an Emmy-nominated producer whose work spans film, television, documentaries, and live entertainment. Joe Baiamonte is a contributing writer for The Takedown On SI, joining the team in April, 2025.

Joe has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible between 2014 and 2018 - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has written for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom and United States, including The Sportsman, Sporf, Pubity, GiveMeSport and The Sportster, interviewing the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane, Ruud Gullit, Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Aaron Boone, Alex Cora, Chris Sale and Chase Uttley.

He has a BA degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from the University of Salford and currently resides in Manchester, England, having been raised just down the road in Burnley. He briefly moved to Croatia with his family after the birth of his son, where he spent an entire summer writing on the beach and eating squid.





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