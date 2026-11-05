Aetrex Panel Examines How 3D Scans, AI Combine to Improve Shoe Comfort and Fit

Shoe fit from product design to in-store is being transformed through AI and 3D scan data.

Those data points can be a boon to retailers helping consumers shop across multiple brands and styles, according to footwear and technology executives at the 2026 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit last week.

’s chief executive officer, led a panel discussion titled “Utilizing AI & 3D Scan Data to Transform Shoe Fit . ” Panelists include Geoffrey Gray, Heeluxe’s president; and Andreas Derkits, director of banner initiatives, North America,Helix is a research firm that uses biomechanics testing and fit analysis in a data-driven lab. Aetrex is known for its orthotics and insoles built using data from over 50 million global foot scans.

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Its customizableSchwartz said the partnership between Heeluxe and Aetrex has really helped “consumers get the right shoe quickly and effectively. ” According to Gray, “When we move beyond opinions and start looking at the data, comfort is really easy. The number-one influence on comfort is fit. ” He said that the easy way to look at fit is take “foot shape and shoe shape and combine them.

That’s comfortable fit. ” Shoe fit data from human fit testing is Heeluxe’s expertise, which Gray said solves “only half of our fit equation. We have to be able to combine that with foot data,” which is gathered from Aetrex’s scanning system. Gray noted that his firm, using proprietary technology and data points, works with factory and development teams at shoe brands to help them with theFor consumers, the process is simple.

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“When you go into a retail setting, where you can have as big as a DSW, for example, you can go on scanner and within a minute you can see the shoes in order of how they fit your feet. And you can ask the computer questions to help sort the assortment,” Schwartz explained.

“So, you can say, ‘I’m looking for golf shoes or hiking shoes, and it’ll sort everything by fit. ’” Foot Locker is one specialty retailer that has Aetrex scanners installed at its stores that feature FitAI software. Derkits disclosed that customers have said, “We need to change how we measure their feet. ” Using the scanners helps customers navigate their fit journey, gain confidence in technology and “discovery multiple brands along that process.

” He said for retailers, it is a quarterly process of coming into the stores to scan new footwear.

“You don’t need to scan every color. You just scan the specific style, and that uploads database. ” Derkits gave an example of a customer who said she is normally a size 6. After she went through the scanning experience, the “machine told her she was a size 7, and she went and tried on a size 7.

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Now feels great, and it’s an actual fit. ” Schwartz noted that Aetrex’s FitAI software is able to make adjustments based on both shoe and foot shape, and can therefore recommend to consumers the correct shoe size required for any given brand and style chosen.

“Developers can log in through our data portal called foot.com, and you can actually see the average feet in Asia versus Scandinavia versus South America, and you can really develop shoes in a smarter way,” Schwartz said. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.