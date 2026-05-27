AeroVironment US facility expansion aimed at scaling production

AV is expanding its Huntsville, Alabama facility to accelerate manufacturing of the Freedom Eagle 1 counter-UAS interceptor.

The DoW investment builds on AV’s recent selection and contract award under the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Missile and Long-Range Kinetic Interceptor programs.

The Huntsville site is being enlarged by 24,000-square-foot and will serve as the system-level integration, manufacturing, and production hub for FE-1, enabling rapid scale-up of interceptor production and accelerated delivery timelines to the U.S. Army and Combatant Commands. Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at AV said “Growing our presence in Huntsville places AV more firmly at the center of the Army’s air and missile defense ecosystem, enabling tighter integration, faster iteration, and more efficient production at scale”.

The Freedom Eagle 1 is built to operate as part of a layered counter-UAS architecture. It is optimized specifically for interceptingand Group 3 UAS threats, the small and medium unmanned systems that have proven difficult and expensive to kill with conventional air defense weapons. The interceptor also maintains residual capability against Group 1 UAS, fixed-wing, and rotary-wing aircraft. It can seamlessly integrate with existing command and control networks and is radar agnostic enabling flexible Concept of Operations .

Due to its modular architecture it can be integrated with other rocket motors for enhancing range and maneuverability against sub-sonic and supersonic threats. The system has achieved several key development milestones, including a successful live-fire demonstration of its dual-thrust solid rocket motor, controlled test vehicle launches, and warhead testing, demonstrating technical maturity and reduced risk as the program transitions toward field deployment. Ramping production is rarely straightforward. Supply chain bottlenecks have constrained missile production timelines industry-wide.

AV has not publicly detailed how it is mitigating those risks for the Freedom Eagle 1 line. The U.S. Department of Defense has been accelerating counter-UAS procurement following combat observations in Ukraine, where inexpensive commercial drones and loitering munitions have degraded armored formations and disrupted logistics. TheRecommended ArticlesSign up for free





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