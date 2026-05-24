Aerospace Plastic Plant Explosion Evacuation Order for 50,000 Residents

The facility undergoes an evacuation order, and residents await clarification on property and health hazards, as well as timeline to return to their homes.

The pressurized tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated, causing safety concerns at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, California. Local authorities ordered an evacuation for the surrounding area of over 50,000 residents.

Authorities found no injuries thus far, but the evacuated area still poses a risk due to potential leakage. The tank's valves were broken or ‘gummed up’ by the company, preventing workers from removing the chemical, thereby preventing an explosion. The residents of the evacuated zone filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, expecting property values to be significantly impacted.

Efforts to cool down the tank were ongoing, with a temperature increase of 90 degrees Fahrenheit discovered on Friday, which might raise concerns about the tank's safety or compromise. The next steps to prevent leakage and resolve the situation are yet to be announced





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Aerospace Plastic Explosion Evacuees Chemical Tank Leak Property Impact Residents Evacuated Tank Safety Residents Live Nearby

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Southern California Evacuation Orders and School Closures After Aerospace Chemical Plant Tank LeakOrange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey speaks during a news conference about the hazmat situation in Garden Grove, Calif. Firefighters work at the scene of a chemical tank that overheated at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif.

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Officials race to prevent explosion at aerospace plastics plant in Southern CaliforniaAuthorities evacuated 40,000 in Orange County as a leaking chemical tank at a plant threatened to explode, prompting urgent safety measures.

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Map shows Garden Grove chemical emergency and evacuation around aerospace plantThe evacuation covers a wide area since the flammable chemical could ignite a large explosion and potentially create a toxic plume.

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Explosion would cause significant damage around Garden Grove plant, blast zone map showsIf the failing chemical tank in Orange County does explode, the aerospace plant where it sits and dozens of homes surrounding it could suffer severe damage, according to a map released by authorities Saturday.

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