Aerie Swimsuits: Durable, Inclusive, and Unbeatable for Summer

A review of Aerie swimwear highlighting its durability, comfort, and inclusive sizing, with testimonials from fans and personal experience.

As a beach fanatic, I put my swimsuits through the ringer. I'm at the beach every weekend from dawn to dusk or sitting poolside. I've also worn them off-season as a bathhouse regular.

And my Aerie suits have performed like a swimsuit that costs four times the price. They have never stretched out or discolored or piled. I have a few that are well over five years old and look just as good as the day I got them. And no matter what beach I'm on - the Rockaways, Riis, Cherry Grove - I almost always get a compliment about my suit.

But I'm not the only fan. Aerie has been brought up again and again in our swim coverage over the years. Strategist beauty writer Tembe Denton-Hurst says, 'It was the first brand I tried that had bathing-suit tops that fit me (I'm a 38H) and bottoms that came up to my belly button but still made my butt look good.

' She likes that the stock rotates every season so she can continuously add to her collection. Content creator Jordan Orme loves Aerie swimwear for how 'stretchy and soft' it is.

'I feel like Aerie's whole ethos is to make you as comfortable as possible in your body,' she says. Another fan, Sarah Kim, adds a new Aerie suit to her closet each summer.

'The price is amazing, the cuts are really comfortable, and they are really great quality,' she notes. My favorite of all its fabrications is this pique fabric. It's supersoft and more comfortable than compressive. I also like the visual interest the texture adds.

My last suit in this material lasted several years and I finally had to part with it during a winter closet cleanout. This year, I'm replacing it with this ruched number. For a two-piece set, it's nearly impossible to beat Aerie's prices. Personally, I prefer its full-coverage bikini bottoms to keep things comfortable and it's super-easy to mix and match with its tops.

This is a must for me because I've got a much smaller bust compared to my hips and thighs, so it's great I can size down in tops for the perfect fitting two-piece. I've got my eye on this polka-dot number for this summer in a zippy lemon-lime colorway. And while I still have nightmares of wearing tankinis as a chubby middle-schooler, if you want to dip your toe into this summer's trend, this set is supercute.

The cuts are cute, the size range inclusive, and most important of all, they are basically indestructible. Whether you're lounging by the pool, surfing waves, or just running errands on a hot day, Aerie swimsuits hold up. They maintain their shape and color season after season, which is rare for swimwear at any price point. The brand's commitment to body positivity and comfort shines through in every piece.

With new patterns and silhouettes each year, there's always something fresh to add to your collection. If you're looking for a swimsuit that combines style, durability, and affordability, Aerie should be your first stop





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aerie Swimwear Durable Swimsuits Inclusive Sizing Affordable Swimwear Summer Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weekly Product Roundup: Expert Picks for Sun, Skin, and StyleA curated selection of recently tested products including hydrating sunscreen for acne-prone skin, comfortable jean shorts, durable travel luggage, and more.

Read more »

I explored Norwegian philosophy and durable, searchable outerwear innovations with Helly HansenDiscover how Helly Hansen's technical gear and Norwegian philosophy empower you to conquer any adventure—gear up and embrace the wild!

Read more »

Aerie Swimsuits: Indestructible, Comfortable, and StylishAerie swimsuits are highly praised for their durability, comfort, and stylish designs. The author shares her personal experience and recommendations for different styles and fabrications.

Read more »

Contests for California governor and LA mayor head toward primary election with no clear leadersCalifornia is heading toward an election with its two marquee races defined by uncertainty, while two outsider candidates are looking to crack open the state’s durable Democratic hierarchy.

Read more »