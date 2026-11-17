AEREDIUM Foundation launches decentralized lending protocol LOVEH on public testnet, offering 10,000 AERX points for critical security vulnerabilities in smart contracts.

The AEREDIUM Foundation has officially launched the LOVEH decentralized lending protocol on its public testnet, initiating a comprehensive security audit campaign to protect future user assets. This strategic move introduces a robust incentive structure designed to identify and eliminate potential vulnerabilities before the platform transitions to handling real financial value. To encourage rigorous testing by the global developer community, the foundation is offering 10,000 AERX airdrop points for each confirmed security flaw that could potentially compromise user funds.

Core Mechanism and Fixed Gas Fees

LOVEH operates as a fully autonomous system built upon smart contracts, explicitly designed to function without an owner, administrative keys, or traditional governance mechanisms. This immutable architecture ensures that neither the AEREDIUM Foundation nor the original developers retain the ability to pause, upgrade, or modify the protocol's rules after deployment. To further enhance stability and predictability, the protocol features a fixed gas-fee structure that remains constant at $60 per megabyte of transaction data, regardless of network congestion or market volatility.

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This fixed pricing model addresses a common pain point in decentralized finance by preventing borrowers from losing collateral due to sudden spikes in transaction costs. Standard collateral-based liquidation rules continue to apply within this framework, ensuring that the lending mechanism remains robust against market fluctuations. If the value of collateral falls below the required threshold, any participant retains the ability to repay outstanding loans and acquire the collateral at a discount, a process designed to protect lenders from incurring losses.

Interest Rate Calibration and Data Verification

The LOVEH protocol incorporates an interest rate model that has been carefully calibrated against existing markets on Ethereum to ensure competitive and sustainable borrowing conditions. At the time of deployment, all relevant parameters were derived from average rates observed across the three largest USDC lending pools on the Ethereum network. The AEREDIUM team retrieved this critical data directly from the smart contracts of these pools to maintain transparency and accuracy in their financial modeling.

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To verify the integrity of these interest rate benchmarks, the team cross-referenced the data against two independent sources, requiring that all three data points produce matching results before implementation. This rigorous validation process underscores the foundation's commitment to mathematical precision and market alignment. The protocol is currently deployed on the AEREDIUM public testnet under the specific network identifier of Chain ID 2237, allowing for isolated and safe testing environments.

Bug Bounty Program and Security Requirements

Because the LOVEH smart contracts are immutable, the AEREDIUM Foundation is inviting researchers to thoroughly examine the codebase before any real funds are introduced to the platform. The bounty program offers 10,000 AERX in airdrop points for each confirmed vulnerability that enables unauthorized transfers, locks assets belonging to lenders or borrowers, or causes the protocol to violate its documented operational rules. This initiative is specifically aimed at identifying weaknesses that could lead to financial loss for participants.

Qualifying security findings include accounting inconsistencies, fees being redirected to unauthorized destinations, or instances where loans are liquidated despite remaining within their permitted collateral limits. The foundation has established strict guidelines for the bounty program, stipulating that only the first valid submission of a reported issue will receive the reward. Reports limited to code style issues, documentation errors, or transaction costs that do not directly put user funds at risk are explicitly excluded from qualifying for rewards.

Public Access and Next Steps for Users

Interested developers and security researchers can access the complete source code of the LOVEH protocol via GitHub, where they can begin their audits immediately. The platform also provides a market factory feature, allowing users to create and test their own lending markets to familiarize themselves with the protocol's functionality without risking any capital. This accessible infrastructure supports a wide range of testing scenarios and encourages community engagement in the security phase of the project.

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Once a vulnerability is confirmed through the testing process, rewards will be credited as airdrop points and distributed according to the published terms of the AEREDIUM airdrop program. The foundation has committed to full transparency regarding the security audit process, stating that all reports and their outcomes will be publicly published for the community to review. This comprehensive approach aims to build trust and ensure the long-term viability of the LOVEH decentralized lending protocol.