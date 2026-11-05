Aer Lingus Flight Diverted to France Amid European Bomb Threat Wave

Aer Lingus flight EI420 from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France after a security threat. This incident follows a widespread series of hoax bomb alerts affecting multiple European airports and airlines.

Aer Lingus passenger jet Flight EI420, traveling from Dublin to Italy, has been diverted to France following a reported bomb threat. This incident occurred on Thursday, marking the latest in a series of security disruptions that have caused significant chaos across European airspace. The French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that his office was actively monitoring the situation as it unfolded.

Emergency Diversion to Normandy

Flight EI420 departed Dublin Airport at 06:20 am on Thursday, with its final destination set at Rome Fiumicino Airport. Approximately ninety minutes into the journey, the aircraft transmitted the international emergency signal squawk code 7700. This code alerted air traffic control to a general emergency onboard, prompting immediate intervention from military assets. The Airbus A320 was subsequently escorted by fighter jets before landing safely at the Evreux airbase in Normandy, France.

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Passenger Accounts and Crew Response

One passenger on board described feeling panicked during the emergency, stating she was reading the bible as the situation unfolded. The traveler, who requested anonymity, reported that the pilot initially informed the cabin of a technical problem. However, once the plane landed, the crew confirmed there was a security threat named to the flight. Authorities later deemed this specific threat non-credible, and a team was dispatched to sweep the plane for explosives.

Widespread Hoaxes Across Europe

This diversion is part of a larger pattern of coordinated security scares targeting European aviation infrastructure. Just days prior, at least seven flights were targeted with bomb threats, forcing several to make emergency landings for ground searches. The disruptions affected multiple carriers, including Ryanair and LOT Polish Airlines. Two grounded flights originated from the United Kingdom before making unscheduled landings due to these mid-air security scares.

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Impact on School Groups and Airlines

The wave of threats significantly impacted civilian travelers, including a group of students from London. A LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 181 passengers, was diverted to Warsaw Modlin after an alert at 09:54 am. Among those on board were 16 and 17-year-old Jewish schoolchildren from Jews' Free School in northwest London. The teens were on a Holocaust education trip to visit the former concentration camps of Auschwitz, Treblinka, and Majdanek.

Continued Security Scrutiny

Bomb disposal experts are now conducting thorough searches at major hubs to ensure passenger safety. At Rome Fiumicino, experts searched two Ryanair jets originating from Lisbon and Dublin following anonymous tips. Similar procedures were carried out at Murcia airport in Spain and Warsaw Chopin Airport. Spanish officials confirmed a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia came under threat, while Bulgarian media reported a Wizz Air flight from Bergamo was grounded after receiving an email threat. The industry remains on high alert as investigations into these coordinated hoaxes continue.