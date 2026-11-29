Demonstrators marched along Monument Boulevard in Concord to protest a surge in federal immigration enforcement in the East Bay

Demonstrators marched along Monument Boulevard in Concord on Friday night to protest a recent surge in federal immigration enforcement in the East Bay. The family and friends of 48-year-old Leoncio Machado Lopez are searching for information after federal agents took him into custody in Concord on Tuesday.

Demonstrators marched along Monument Boulevard in Concord on Friday night to protest a recent surge in federal immigration enforcement in the East Bay. The family and friends of 48-year-old Leoncio Machado Lopez are searching for information after federal agents took him into custody in Concord on Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security declined to discuss specific law enforcement operations, stating it enforces the nation's laws daily across the country, including in California.

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Demonstrators took to the streets in Concord on Friday night to protest what advocates describe as an uptick in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the East Bay. What they're saying: Advocates for the immigrant community said there has been a recent surge of federal agents taking away people in the area who are suspected of being undocumented.