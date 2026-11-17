Calls for legislative oversight of Pennsylvania's child welfare system intensify following the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford at the hands of her foster mother, prompting a petition and personal testimonies from families affected by the Department of Human Services.

Advocates are pushing for changes to Pennsylvania’s foster care system after police determined 10-year-old Malayshia Allford was killed by her foster mom. NBC10’s Brian Sheehan has the details.in Philadelphia last month is prompting renewed calls for changes to Pennsylvania's child welfare system, with advocates urging state lawmakers to take a closer look at how children and families are protected.

Allford was allegedly killed by her foster mother, Carprice Williams, in West Philadelphia. The case has raised questions about the state agency responsible for placing Allford into foster care and whether existing oversight is sufficient. The Berks County-based Center for Children's Justice has launched a petition calling for sustained legislative oversight of Pennsylvania's child protection laws, child welfare system and public investments.

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Among those supporting the petition is Cheryl Adams, a mother from the Lehigh Valley who says her family had its own difficult experience with the Department of Human Services.

"There was just a dropping of the ball as far as what should have been supervision of the household and checking in," Adams said. Adams said her 14-year-old daughter was removed from the family's home for a year and a half beginning in 2021. According to Adams, the situation began when she questioned why she would need to relinquish custody of her daughter for the child to receive specialized treatment.

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"I was deemed medically negligent because I questioned why I needed to relinquish custody of my child for her to get what was deemed appropriate treatment," Adams said. Adams said the only facility in Pennsylvania identified as providing the services her daughter needed required children to be adjudicated delinquent or dependent.

"When I asked the question why that was necessary, it was deemed that I was refusing the service, although I never did. My husband and I never did," Adams said. The Center for Children's Justice petition points to existing Pennsylvania laws that give state lawmakers authority to examine the administration of child protective services. It cites Title 23, Section 6384, which addresses legislative oversight of the state's child protective services system.

The petition also references Section 6340, which provides lawmakers access to certain confidential child welfare information that is not available to the public. Advocates want lawmakers to use those existing powers to examine whether Pennsylvania's child protection policies and procedures are effectively serving children and families.

"Just logically speaking, there needs to be independent oversight to see, 'are the policies, procedures, laws in place? Are they actually helping or harming the children and families that they should be protecting?

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'" Adams asked. Adams said she hopes Allford's death will lead to meaningful changes rather than another round of discussions that fade without action.

"My hope and my wish is that we become more proactive than reactive and as much it is positive and encouraging to see the attention and spotlight on the loss of this young lady, Malayshia, the loss of her young life, it's really sad that this is what it takes after years of so many advocating to stop this sort of thing," Adams said. Child advocates are now working to turn the petition into a formal letter that they plan to deliver to Pennsylvania General Assembly leaders Tuesday morning.

This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.