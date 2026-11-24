Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it does not target schools, but community members say that's a disingenuous statement because they have seen enforcement agents' vehicles near schools.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining an Encinitas mother two blocks from her son's school, Ocean Knoll Elementary, on Nov. 18, 2026. The arrest of an Encinitas mother near an elementary school is galvanizing the community against Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities near schools.

According to ICE, Griselda Velasquez-Carrillo, an immigrant from Guatemala, was detained during a “targeted enforcement” on Nov. 18. The agency said she crossed into the United States illegally in 2016 near the Tecate border and was released into the U.S. with an order to attend court hearings.

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“All of her claims will be heard by an immigration judge, and she will receive due process,” a statement from a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said. “This administration will not ignore the rule of law. In video footage shared with KPBS News, Velasquez-Carrillo was stopped near St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church, two blocks away from Ocean Knoll Elementary School, where her son attends kindergarten.

“I was very affected by opening a car door and seeing a kid's school photo,” Leight Ratcliffe said. “But this is one of many, many families that are being destroyed. ” Ratcliffe is part of a rapid response network monitoring ICE activities in North County. Before the arrest, she said another community member saw an ICE agent following Velasquez-Carrillo’s car out of the parking lot where she had just dropped her son off at school.

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When she and another community member found Velasquez-Carrillo’s car parked in the back lot of the nearby church, the passenger-side window was smashed, and a bag of groceries sat on the passenger seat.

“This is just another false narrative to try and demonize our brave ICE law enforcement who are facing a 1,600% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats,” the spokesperson said. Ratcliffe said that was a disingenuous statement. She’s seen ICE agents' vehicles at every elementary school in Encinitas.

“The kids in the school are traumatized. They're hearing about parents who disappear,” she said.

“So I don't care if they say they're not here. They're traumatizing kids in this school. ” In a statement, the Encinitas Union School District said it is working with the family to provide all the needed support. Ratcliffe said the family was devastated.

Several family members were detained in the past year, leaving only one breadwinner, she said. It was especially heartbreaking when Ratcliffe saw a 16-year-old girl come by to pick up the car.

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“She was very worried about her mother, who has to go to work every day and is vulnerable. And she has a job now; she said she just got a second job after school. ” Ratcliffe said.

“She was very worried about the little kids that were left and herself. She said she was born here. ” San Diego Unified School District, the state’s second-largest school district, said ICE’s actions have a real impact on students’ mental health.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin following the detainment of an 8-year-old Haitian boy on Nov. 4, the district said actions such as that “place children at significant risk of academic regression, mental health challenges, and long-term instability. ”As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

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