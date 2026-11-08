Advocacy groups voice concerns over a planned protest targeting Jewish-owned businesses

Advocacy groups are resisting a planned bike boycott of Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia.

Advocacy groups are resisting a planned bike boycott of Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia. In response an organization called JewBelong put up 14-billboards across the Philadelphia-area that read, "Running over Jewish businesses isn't a peace plan.

" JewBelong Co-Founder, Archie Gottesman, says, "Israel is thousands of miles away. These people are in Philly with their restaurants. Since when are Jewish restaurant owners responsible for anything that happens anywhere in the world?

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" A flyer posted to social media by organizersshows the names of six Jewish-owned restaurants circled in red and crossed out. Foster mother charged in 10-year-old's death previously faced abuse allegations, attorney says Several groups organizing the ride, led by Philly Bike On Your Left, wrote that they're showing solidarity with Palestinians, called the business owners Zionists, and accused them of supporting Israel. Earlier this week.

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Mayor Cherelle Parker said the police department would be prepared to maintain safety throughout Sunday's protest. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday issued a statement saying that the timing is "deeply unsettling," as it's scheduled on the eve of Kristallnacht, the nationwide attack on Jewish citizens in Nazi Germany and Austria 88 years ago. Armed suspect shot during confrontation with police in CVS store