The race to dominate artificial intelligence is fueling a massive data center construction boom across the United States.

FILE - Meta's Stanton Springs Data Center is seen Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Newton County, East of Atlanta. The race to dominate artificial intelligence is fueling a massive data center construction boom across the United States.

Still, some advocates say the battle is no longer just about technology — it is increasingly becoming a national security issue. While speaking with The National News Desk's Jan Jeffcoat, Chuck Flint, executive director of the Coalition for Affordability and Prosperity, argued that foreign adversaries and political activists may be attempting to influence public opposition to data center projects at a time when the United States and China are competing for leadership in artificial intelligence.

According to Flint, his organization recently asked leaders on congressional intelligence committees to investigate whether foreign actors are attempting to shape public opinion surrounding data center development. Flint pointed to coverage from several Chinese state-run media outlets, including CGTN, China Daily, and Global Times, which have published reports highlighting concerns about water consumption, energy usage, and environmental impacts associated with data centers. He also cited coverage by Russian state media criticizing data center expansion in the United States.

"The irony of this is that while China is warning Americans not to build data centers, China is racing as quickly as they can to build these data centers," Flint said. He argued that China's government is heavily subsidizing the construction of AI infrastructure while simultaneously benefiting from efforts that slow development in the United States.

Technology companies are investing billions of dollars into new facilities needed to power artificial intelligence systems, cloud computing, military applications, financial networks, and other critical infrastructure.

"These are the engines that are going to power AI," he said. "They're going to power military systems. They're going to power financial networks and logistics.

" According to Flint, whichever country builds the most advanced AI infrastructure first could gain a significant military and economic advantage for decades to come. "Whoever builds these data centers the quickest will have military and economic advantages that may dictate global power for the next century," he said. Residents and local groups have raised concerns about energy consumption, environmental impacts, water usage, noise levels, and the strain large-scale facilities can place on local infrastructure.

Flint acknowledged that some of those concerns are legitimate but argued that public debate should be free from foreign influence.

"What we're saying is that Americans deserve to have a debate about it that is free from undue foreign influence," he said. Flint also referenced reports alleging connections between some anti-data center activists and political organizations on the left. During the interview, he pointed to allegations involving individuals tied to activist groups and organizations that critics say may be helping drive opposition campaigns in certain communities. Still, Flint argued that questions about funding sources and organizational ties deserve further scrutiny.

"We need to investigate the extent to which these organizations are influencing the debate," he said. The discussion also expanded beyond data centers to broader concerns about organized political activism. Flint cited reports examining anti-ICE demonstrations and other protest movements, arguing that some activist campaigns are supported by large networks of nonprofit organizations with significant financial resources.

He pointed specifically to demonstrations surrounding the Delaney Hall detention facility in New Jersey, claiming that organizations involved in those protests collectively control hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. He argued that large organizations are increasingly able to coordinate campaigns using encrypted communication platforms, sophisticated organizing tactics, and substantial funding streams. As the United States continues investing in artificial intelligence infrastructure, debates surrounding data centers are likely to intensify.

Supporters argue that rapid construction is essential to maintaining America's technological edge against competitors such as China. Critics continue raising concerns about environmental impacts, energy demand, and the effect large facilities can have on local communities. For Flint, the larger concern is ensuring that public discussions remain transparent and free from foreign influence. As the AI race accelerates, the fight over the infrastructure needed to power that future may become just as consequential as the technology itself.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties, including much of Central Texas, as severe storms, flash flooding and tornado threatsAustin police are investigating after a person died Monday night in southeast Austin, marking the city’s 27th homicide this year, said police. A pedestrian died in the hospital aftera hit-and-run driver struck him on the I-35 service road in downtown Austin Friday night, police said. Austin Police DepaCentral Texas roofs take a beating.

Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs frThe last time the United States built a nuclear reactor this quickly, the country was racing to develop atomic technology during World War II. More than 80 years





cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deal reached between the United States and Iran, Trump saysA document signing will take place Friday, with ‘pre-implementation discussions’ expected in the interim, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

Read more »

Why The United States Can’t Underestimate Australia: ‘There’s Still Work to Do’Australia's dominant win over Türkiye left an impression on FOX Sports analysts Kasper Schmeichel and Bob Bradley. Does the United States have a problem?

Read more »

This New Whiskey Is the First to Blend Bourbons From All 50 StatesUnited States of Bourbon from Lost Lantern combines 50 bourbons from every state in the country

Read more »

BitMart US Launches CFTC-Regulated Prediction Markets in the United StatesBitMart US, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has announced the launch of CFTC-regulated prediction markets in the United States, offering approximately 405 live event markets across sports, economics, politics, and digital assets. Powered by infrastructure provider Plaee, the platform combines BitMart US's trading infrastructure with a purpose-built interface to deliver a fully compliant experience for U.S. retail users.

Read more »