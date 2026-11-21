A column addressing three reader questions: a 59-year-old man with Guillain-Barre syndrome seeks ethical guidance on having children later in life; a guest seeks advice on handling noisy dogs at their mother's house; and a grandmother shares her perspective on her grandson cutting off contact with his toxic mother.

I am a 59-year-old male wheelchair user and survivor of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which struck me in 2023. I’ve never been married nor had kids. I’d still like to get married and have at least one child.

Considering my age, I realize that if I have a kid at 61, the kid would be 10 when I’m 71, and so on. Would it be better not to have kids due to my age, or is it more moral and ethical to become a father while I can? Unless your spiritual adviser insists otherwise, there’s no moral imperative for you to have a child. For now, focus on your marriage goal by building a relationship.

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Do you have someone in mind? If your partner wants to have a child, discuss your concerns about your age before proceeding. To offset the age gap, you might consider adopting an older child. If you decide to follow through with either option, the two of you will need a childcare plan that accounts for your physical limitations and financial situation.

I recently visited my mother and her husband. It’s a two-day drive. They have two small yapping dogs and one large yapping dog. The three animals have the run of the place.

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I get it; these are their beloved dogs. When I complained about the yapping and barking, I was told to “get over it. ” Am I wrong to hope they remove the dogs from rooms we inhabit, like the living room and kitchen? Their house, their rules.

You asked, and your request was denied. Instead of staying with the dogs while you visit, consider a nearby hotel or B&B. Invite your mom and stepdad out for a meal so you won’t be subjected to the constant barking. If these options are too expensive, or if Mom won’t cooperate, choose to see them less often. Much less.

My 25-year-old grandson has cut off all contact with his mother . I can’t say I blame him; she can be toxic, and his childhood was difficult. He left home on his 18th birthday and has since moved across the country. I am in regular contact with him.

My daughter has grown some since he was a child and has been a better mother to her younger children, but the damage is done. The problem is that she knows I know how to reach him, and she’s desperate to reestablish contact with him. She’s alternately angry or tearful, begging me to reveal his location. I can see both of their points of view.

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She says she loves him and wants a relationship; he does not. Am I right to honor my grandson’s wishes at the expense of my daughter, whom I also love? This is your daughter’s problem, not yours. Your grandson moved across the country for a reason.

He wants nothing more to do with your toxic daughter . If you divulge his location, you will have betrayed his trust, and it’s likely he will have nothing more to do withDear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren. For nearly four decades, Jeanne Phillips penned this column, which was founded in 1956 by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at