Advertising Watchdog Bans Council's 'Woke' Wood Burner Campaign Over Misleading Claims

The Advertising Standards Agency has upheld complaints against Brighton and Hove City Council's advertising campaign which branded wood-burning stoves as 'cosy killers', ruling the ads were misleading due to insufficient evidence linking pollution rises directly to wood burners.

A recent advertising campaign by Brighton and Hove City Council targeting wood-burning stoves has been banned by the UK's Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) after it was deemed misleading.

The council, which is Labour-run, launched the campaign in December 2024 amid concerns about air pollution from solid fuel heating. The campaign included digital posters that displayed a graphic of a wood burner emitting smoke in the shape of an adult and child, accompanied by the text: 'Harmful particle pollution near four city primary schools was 78% higher last winter compared with last summer. Wood burners and open fires. The cosy killer.

' Smaller print specified the schools and the monitoring periods used for the data claim. The ASA had initially warned the council to ensure its claims were backed by adequate evidence. After the council restarted the campaign, complaints were filed arguing the advertisement was misleading.

The ASA has now upheld these complaints, finding that the council failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove a direct causal link between the observed increase in particulate pollution and the use of wood burners and open fires. The watchdog concluded that the ad's wording and imagery would lead people to interpret it as stating that the pollution increase was due to wood burners and that the emissions were directly harmful and potentially fatal, but this direct attribution was not adequately substantiated.

Among those who complained was Rob Whittingdon, a Brighton-based chimney sweep, who criticised the council for 'stigmatising people who are acting lawfully'. He also pointed out that 'air pollution from solid fuel heating has declined significantly over recent years'. Another complainant, Andy Genovese of Hove Wood Burners, accused the council of 'wasting taxpayers' funds' and 'virtue signalling during a cost of living crisis'.

Wood burners are used by approximately two million UK households as a way to save on heating bills, with modern stoves often marketed as more eco-friendly than older models or open fires. However, scientists have also raised concerns about their impact on indoor and outdoor air quality, noting they release pollutants such as ultrafine particles (UFPs), fine particulate matter (PM2.5), black carbon (BC) and carbon monoxide.

The ASA's detailed assessment noted that while the council's data did show a 79% difference in ambient PM2.5 concentrations between the specified monitoring periods at the named schools, this alone did not prove the increase was caused by wood burners. The council argued that factors such as rush hour traffic, lack of nearby motorways or heavy industry, and local renewable energy generation made other sources unlikely.

They also presented a memorandum from an air pollution academic supporting the campaign's messaging and saying the results were consistent with wood and solid fuel burning. However, the ASA maintained that the evidence did not establish a direct causal link, which was necessary given the ad's explicit implication. The campaign's use of the phrase 'cosy killer' and the emotive imagery were particularly problematic without that clear, robust evidence connecting the pollution rise specifically to domestic wood burning.

The ruling highlights the fine line public authorities must tread when communicating complex environmental data. While the intention may be to raise awareness about air quality, the ASA makes clear that any advertisement implying a specific source for pollution must be supported by evidence that can demonstrate that link beyond reasonable doubt.

In this case, the council's evidence, which included monitoring data and expert opinion supportive of the general principle, fell short of proving that the measured increase was directly attributable to wood burners and open fires rather than other potential contributors that might vary between summer and winter. Consequently, the campaign has been banned from further publication in its current form, and the council must ensure any future messaging on this topic is properly substantiated to avoid a repeat of this regulatory action





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