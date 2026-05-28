Adversaries of the US Using Location Data to Target Military Forces

US Central Command has received multiple threat reports concerning adversary exploitation of commercial location data to target or surveil US personnel in theater.

Adversaries of the United States are reportedly using location data to target military forces deployed to war zones, the news coming amid the war with Iran 's radical Islamic regime.

Digital advertisers typically use location data from apps and service providers who sell it to data brokers. The US Central Command has received multiple threat reports concerning adversary exploitation of commercial location data to target or surveil US personnel in theater. Commercial location data can be used to identify where US troops congregate and their pattern of life which can be exploited by adversaries to target attacks such as missiles, drones, and roadside bombs, as well as for counterintelligence purposes.

US Senator Ron Wyden stated that counter-drone, cyberattacks, and lone wolf actors are the things that we have to fight against. He also stated that if Iran had the capability, they would attack the US. He also mentioned that the emerging US-Iran peace framework was the opposite of former President Barack Obama's nuclear deal





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