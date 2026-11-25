A ginger tom named Zeus traveled 74 miles by rail from Braintree to London. Station staff returned the pet to owner Lily Burroughs after identifying his collar tag, marking his furthest adventure yet.

A four-year-old ginger tom named Zeus completed an extraordinary 74-mile round trip by train from Braintree in Essex to Liverpool Street station in central London. The adventurous feline boarded the 8.08pm Greater Anglia service on November 10, embarking on his longest journey to date. Station staff discovered the wandering cat and arranged for his safe return home after locating his owner's contact information.

How Zeus Traveled from Braintree to London

The core of the incident involved Zeus boarding the 8.08pm train from Braintree, which traveled approximately 37 miles to reach Liverpool Street. The journey between these two points took between 58 minutes and one hour and six minutes. Upon arrival in the capital, stunned railway staff identified the animal and initiated a search for his guardian. They successfully reached Lily Burroughs, who confirmed ownership and arranged for the cat to be transported back.

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Zeus's return trip mirrored the outbound journey in reverse. Railway colleagues picked him up at Liverpool Street and took him to the station office to ensure his safety. He was subsequently placed on the next available Greater Anglia train to return him to Braintree. The entire process demonstrated a coordinated effort by rail staff to manage an unusual but harmless passenger.

Zeus's History of Travel and Owner Lily Burroughs

Lily Burroughs, a 28-year-old interior designer, explained that Zeus is no stranger to elaborate trips. The ginger tom has previously hitched rides to Stansted Airport, a journey that originally left Burroughs "beside herself" with worry. This recent trip to central London represents the most significant distance the cat has ever covered. Burroughs noted that Zeus is such a frequent visitor to the station that he is known to all railway staff in the area.

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The cat's background as a Half-British shorthair includes time spent on farmland, which instilled a habit of roaming. When the family moved to Stansted Mountfitchet in Essex, their home was situated opposite the train station. This proximity allowed Zeus to become a regular sight at Braintree, where he would roll over for belly rubs from commuters. He even gained local fame as the "Co Op Cat" for sitting on shelves near cat biscuits and visiting the village pub.

Railway Staff Response and Safety Measures

A Greater Anglia spokesperson confirmed that the control team received reports of the cat on the Tuesday, November 10 service. Staff at Liverpool Street located Zeus and contacted the owner using a QR code tag on his collar. The spokesperson stated that the owner was unable to collect him personally due to recent childbirth. Consequently, colleagues took it upon themselves to escort Zeus back to Braintree on the next train.

During the return journey, Zeus received significant attention from both staff and customers. He was dropped off outside Braintree station at the owner's request, where locals were delighted to see him safe. Burroughs emphasized that the cat had learned he needs to be safe. She credited the staff with preventing a potentially dangerous situation and expressed deep gratitude for their care.

Future Travel Plans and Security Upgrades

Following previous incidents, Burroughs implemented strict security measures to prevent further escapes. After an earlier trip to Stansted Airport, she placed Zeus under house arrest for a month, but he became distressed and attempted to escape. He managed to remove collars, trackers, and harnesses, earning him the reputation of being able to "turn into Houdini." The family has now settled on a collar equipped with both a standard tag and an AirTag tracker.

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This new tracking system appears to be effective in monitoring the cat's movements. Burroughs mentioned that his photo has been circulated to the entire Greater Anglia line to alert staff to his presence. She assumes Zeus curls up on seats for naps during his travels. Despite his enthusiasm for riding "shotgun" with the driver on rare occasions, the family is focused on ensuring his continued safety while respecting his adventurous nature.