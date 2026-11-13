Adventurous baby black bear wins 2026 Courageous Cub Award

‘Are you my mommy?’

cub in Southeastern Alaska’s Tongass National Forest is a true model of bravery. The park’s rangers have awarded the unnamed black bear cub with the 2026 Courageous Cub award for persevering when he got himself in a little pickle this summer.

The cub belongs to a“This little cub of Dory’s went on a big adventure. He got lost, ran down the trail a half mile and approached visitors as if to ask, ‘Are you my mommy? ’ Then got scared and ran off in the wrong direction,”Black bears like this family have a very keen sense of smell. It is debated just how far away they can smell, but it is.

Also read Walmart Coupon Codes & Discounts for Black Friday 2026 — How to Score Early Access to Top Deals

Fortunately, the cub was able to use some of that sniffing power to find both Dory and his other sibling. The rangers at Tongass National Forest are currently awarding the Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Alaska over the summer. in the United States.

Advertisement

It covers most of southeastern Alaska, including the state’s capital city of Juneau, and includes Mendenhall Glacier , numerous hiking trails, eagles soaring above, and plenty of bears on the hunt for food. One of the hotspots is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska. This makes the creek a very popular dinner spot among black and brown bears.

, at least 39 bears feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears and eight brown bears . Similar to their chunky counterparts farther to the north in Katmai National Park, the bears return each summer to feast on salmon and teach their cubs how to fish in order to survive. And also like the