Adventure Time: Side Quests launches June 29 with fresh cast and standalone adventures

A new Adventure Time spin‑off returns to Disney+ and Hulu, featuring Sasha Knight as Finn and a focus on episodic quests that blend nostalgia with new humor.

The beloved duo Finn the Human and Jake the Dog are set to return in a brand new series that expands the whimsical universe of Adventure Time .

The original show, which aired from 2010 to 2018, took place in the post‑apocalyptic realm of Ooo, a landscape populated by mutated creatures and magic‑infused inhabitants. Its blend of coming‑of‑age drama, surreal humor and inventive world‑building earned it a multigenerational fan base and sparked numerous spin‑offs, comics and merchandise lines.

The latest incarnation, titled Adventure Time: Side Quests, was unveiled with a fresh trailer that offers a glimpse into the early adventures of the iconic partners and introduces a revamped voice cast. Sasha Knight assumes the role of Finn, bringing a new vocal interpretation to the eager hero, while John DiMaggio reprises his beloved portrayal of Jake.

The supporting cast remains familiar, with Tom Kenny returning as the Ice King, Hynden Walch as Princess Bubblegum, Olivia Olson as Marceline and Niki Yang as the ever‑quirky BMO. The trailer emphasizes the series' intent to capture the lighthearted, self‑contained spirit of the original early seasons, focusing on singular, comedic missions rather than a serialized narrative.

Each episode is designed as a standalone escapade that showcases the chaotic joy of Finn and Jake's partnership, allowing newcomers to jump in without prior knowledge while rewarding longtime viewers with familiar references and recurring characters. The production team highlighted that the show will serve as a companion piece to the classic Adventure Time library, offering additional content for fans to explore alongside the original episodes.

The series is slated for a dual launch on Disney+ and Hulu on June 29, positioning it as a seasonal addition to the streaming platforms' animated line‑up. Showrunner and executive producer Nate Cash, known for his work on SpongeBob SquarePants, described the creative process as reminiscent of the original series' collaborative atmosphere, likening it to a group of art school friends crafting professional cartoons together.

He expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting that the development experience evoked a mix of nostalgic feelings and fresh excitement, and assured audiences that the new adventures will deliver the same blend of humor, heart and visual inventiveness that defined the franchise. Cash's comments underscore the intention to preserve the core ethos of Adventure Time while experimenting with new story structures and comedic beats that fit modern viewing habits.

Industry observers view the revival as a strategic move to capitalize on the enduring popularity of the Adventure Time brand and to attract both legacy fans and a younger demographic unfamiliar with the original run. By focusing on episodic, bite‑size storytelling, Side Quests aligns with current consumption patterns that favor quick, digestible content. The involvement of established talent such as DiMaggio and Kenny, coupled with fresh voices like Knight, aims to balance continuity with reinvention.

Marketing materials emphasize the series' capacity to function as an entry point to the larger Ooo mythology, encouraging viewers to explore the extensive back catalog while providing a self‑contained viewing experience. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds across social media platforms, with fans dissecting trailer details, speculating on potential guest appearances and expressing hope that the new series will recapture the magic that made the original a cultural touchstone





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