Adventure Time: Side Quests - A New Quest Awaits Finn and Jake in Upcoming Series

Cartoon Network has revealed the official synopsis for Adventure Time: Side Quests, an upcoming episodic series that follows the beloved duo, Finn and Jake, on a new adventure filled with humor, heart, and imagination. The trailer offers a glimpse into the vividly imaginative world of Ooo, with a star-studded voice cast that includes Sasha Knight, John DiMaggio, and returning fan-favorite characters. The series is set to premiere soon, with a feature film and another show also in development.

Cartoon Network has unveiled the official synopsis for its upcoming series, Adventure Time : Side Quests , which promises a thrilling new adventure for the beloved duo, Finn and Jake .

The show, set in the enchanting world of Ooo, follows the young hero and his magical dog best friend as they embark on a quest to party with cloud people and punch evil's butt. The trailer for the series showcases the vibrant and imaginative world that fans have come to love, filled with unexpected moments that blend humor with heartfelt emotions.

The voice cast for Adventure Time: Side Quests includes Sasha Knight as Finn and John DiMaggio as Jake, with popular characters like Ice King, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, and BMO set to return. Nate Cash, the showrunner and executive producer, has described the making of Side Quests as reminiscent of creating the original Adventure Time, with a similar collaborative spirit among the team. Darrick Bachman serves as the story editor, while Victor Courtright and Niki Yang are the directors.

In addition to Adventure Time: Side Quests, a feature film based on the series is also in development, along with another show titled Minty Kumar Tomar





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