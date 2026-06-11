Adventure Time's First-Ever Halloween Special: A Spooky Adventure for Fans

The multi-Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher Oni Press has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to release Adventure Time's first-ever Halloween special, featuring Jake and Finn on an eerie new adventure that leans into the darker side of their world.

Halloween is still more than four months away, but the Land of Ooo is already preparing for the spooky season. The multi-Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher Oni Press has once again partnered with Warner Bros.

Discovery Global Consumer Products to unleash Adventure Time's first-ever Halloween special, sending Jake and Finn on an eerie new adventure that leans into the darker side of their world. Spanning 48 pages, it'll haunt comic shops at the end of September, just in time for fans to pick up the issue for the holiday.

Collider is thrilled to share a first look before the special goes on sale, showing off four unique covers that reimagine the two iconic adventurers, their friends, and some scary monsters in vastly different styles. Each of the covers for the Adventure Time: Halloween Special #1 strikes a balance between the whimsy of the beloved Cartoon Network series and the macabre.

First up is art by Sesame Street comic artist Sean Dove, who draws Finn and Jake cute and determined as they trudge through a forest where horrors loom overhead, like a giant crimson centipede monster. Go Go Proton!

's Agustin Morales, meanwhile, embraces the heroics of Adventure Time, showing our champions triumphantly standing over their defeated foes against the mouth of a cave, which calls for exploration. Taking a more folkloric approach, RWBY: Fairy Tales of Remnant artist Violet Tobacco adopts a sort of storybook style, showing the duo dressed for Trick 'r Treat as they flee from the giant, chicken-footed hut of the Baba Yaga of Slavic legend.

Last but not least is a 1:10 variant cover, created by interior artist Adam Seats, who captures just about everything this new adventure contains, from old friends like BMO to classic foes like Magic Man, and lots of treasure. Within this special one-shot is a story penned by Jeremy Melloul of Dungeon Masters Guild fame, centering on Finn and Jake as they take on a special request for the adventurer's guild.

However, they fail to read the fine print and accidentally stumble into their most dangerous situation yet. This dungeon they're sent to explore is unlike any other, warping them into some of its monstrous residents and pitting them against familiar faces and new enemies alike. Their only hope is to unravel its mysteries before they're overwhelmed not just by the monsters inside, but also the beast lurking within themselves





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