Adventure Time Returns with 'Distant Lands - Obsidian' This Summer

Get ready for a brand new adventure with Finn and Jake in 'Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian', premiering on Hulu and Disney+ this June. The series brings back the beloved voice cast and revisits the wacky early days of the original show, promising a fresh new look and familiar laughs.

Adventure Time is returning this summer with a brand new series, ' Adventure Time : Distant Lands - Obsidian', set to debut on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States on June 29th.

This new series serves as a companion to the original show, revisiting the wacky early days of Finn and Jake's adventures. It features a fresh new look while maintaining the familiar voice cast, including John DiMaggio as Jake, Tom Kenny as Ice King, Hynden Walch as Princess Bubblegum, Olivia Olsen as Marceline, and Niki Yang as BMO.

The series is helmed by a blend of original series staff and new creatives, with Darrick Bachman as story editor, Victor Courtright and Niki Yang as directors, Nick Cross as art director, and Matthew Janszen as composer.

'Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian' will later air on Cartoon Network and stream on HBO Max internationally starting October 5th. The show promises to appeal to both new and classic fans, focusing on the wackier tones of the first few seasons





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