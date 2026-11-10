Adventure Time Fionna and Cake Issue 2 Reveals Ice Queen Hostage Crisis

Oni Press unveils three exclusive covers for Adventure Time Fionna and Cake Issue 2. Discover how the Ice Queen takes the Circus Kingdom hostage after being snubbed by Prince Gumball.

The creative team behind Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has unveiled the details for the second issue of the new four-part comic series published by Oni Press. The upcoming release introduces exclusive cover art created by series writer Jenna Ayoub, artist Reggie Graham, and inker Dakota Cates. This edition promises to deliver high-stakes drama following the introduction of the Ice Queen in the first installment.

The Ice Queen Hostage Crisis Explained

The Ice Queen assumes control of the Circus Kingdom after Prince Gumball invites Fionna and Cake to a one-night-only performance but forgets to invite her. Her exclusion serves as the immediate catalyst for the chaos that ensues in the second issue, where she declares herself the temporary leader of the kingdom. Her reaction demonstrates how a single oversight on a guest list can escalate into a major security threat for the entire region.

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In a drastic escalation of the conflict, the Ice Queen kidnaps the princes and takes the citizens of the Circus Kingdom hostage. She establishes a very specific ultimatum for their safe release. The hostages will only be freed if Fionna and Cake join her act and perform without causing any disruptions.

The situation presents a significant challenge for the duo, who arrived at the venue expecting to be passive audience members. They must now navigate a dangerous performance environment while under the watchful eye of their captor. The Ice Queen demands that they participate in her show without messing it up, a task that is particularly difficult given their background as guests rather than performers.

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Comic Cover Reveals and Creative Team

Collider has exclusively revealed three distinct covers for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Issue 2. The artwork is produced by the core creative team, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the series. Jenna Ayoub writes the story while Reggie Graham provides the pencils and Dakota Cates handles the inking duties.

The first issue established the Ice Queen as a formidable antagonist with the power to disrupt events just as effectively as her predecessor, the Ice King. The narrative explores her motivations and her capacity for causing trouble within the Ooo universe. This new issue continues that trajectory by showing the tangible consequences of her actions on the broader community.

The dynamic between the characters has shifted from a potential rivalry to a direct hostage situation. The Ice Queen is no longer just a background character but the central force driving the plot of the second issue. Her actions force the protagonists to react in ways that were not anticipated when they accepted the invitation to the circus.

What Comes Next for Fionna and Cake

The second issue raises the stakes for Fionna and Cake as they attempt to resolve the crisis without endangering the hostages. Their success depends on their ability to adapt to the Ice Queen's strict requirements for the performance. The story explores the tension between maintaining the integrity of the show and ensuring the safety of the attendees.

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The narrative also delves into the character dynamics of the Circus Kingdom and its leadership. Prince Gumball's initial oversight sets the stage for the entire conflict, highlighting the importance of diplomacy and inclusion in the political landscape of Ooo. The resolution of this hostage situation will likely have lasting effects on the relationships between these key figures.

Readers can expect the next installment to provide further insight into the Ice Queen's backstory and her connection to the events of the original Adventure Time series. The comic continues to expand the lore of the franchise by exploring alternate realities and the complexities of its characters. The release of this issue marks a significant step in the ongoing saga of Fionna and Cake.