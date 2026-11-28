If you know you were vaccinated as a child, you might think that you’re safe. But depending on what year you got the shot, that might not be the case.

As Pennsylvania confronts the nation’s largest measles outbreak in three decades , much of the effort to stop the spread has rightly focused on vaccinating children.

Before vaccines were widely available, the highly contagious virus sickened half a million Americans each year. Nearly every kid got the disease by age 15, mostly by age 6, with about 500 deaths annually. The current outbreak shows the impact of rising vaccine hesitancy: Just one-third of the measles cases in Pennsylvania in this outbreak have been reported in children under 18. Adults account for the rest, and most were never vaccinated.

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If you know you were vaccinated as a child, you might think that you’re safe. But depending on what year you got the shot, that might not be the case. The vaccine distributed decades ago was effective, but still not as protective as the modern one offered today. You may need an update.