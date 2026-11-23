'I was resistant and old-school for many years, but it really is a time-saver.'

Whether from age, injury, illness, or a secret fourth thing, our bodies are always changing as we go through life. Sometimes, we gain new skills, but other times, we might find that things we used to do all the time have suddenly become more difficult.

Over on Reddit, older adultsthings that make everyday tasks much easier to handle, and it's genuinely so helpful. Here's what they have to say:"I’m 5 foot nothing. I have grabbers in two places. I need them to get the laundry out of the washer.

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I use them on walks to pick up trash.

"has earned a place in my kitchen drawer. Great for a lot of things, especially those tiny tabs on bottle seals.

". When my husband had his stroke, one of the gadget lists we'd gotten from the rehab facility recommended a rocker knife. They were more expensive than we could afford at the time, but I knew ulus were affordable by comparison. I called my high school best friend and asked if she could send me one, and I'd pay her for it.

She refused payment, but the ulu was so much better than the rocker knife would have been. You can do so much with it. Cut steaks, pizza, anything, really. And they feel comfortable in your hand, not too heavy or cumbersome.

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"4. "I traded out all my doorknobs for levers, inside and out. So much easier. The only drawback is that I occasionally get a sleeve, pocket, or dog leash caught on one.

"is great. It seems like everyone in their 80s still has the horrible metal ones. I had to replace my dad's for both him and me when I cook there.

". Good for all ages, really, and especially as you lose dexterity — if you know what I mean, and I think you do.

"9. "A smartwatch. A lot of the senior citizens I know hate the idea of regular Life Alerts. My grandparents wear stylish ones that no one judges and that can also detect falls and call for help.

It’s worked for one of them before when they fell in the shower.

"can detect when you fall and automatically call 911. If you can work with the technology, it is far better than having to press a button if you are injured. I lost an elderly friend because she fell and was too hurt to press her Life Alert that was around her neck — an Apple Watch could have saved her life.

"11. "I’m old and have had two hand surgeries, so my hand strength is almost nonexistent. I’ve found the best and easiest way to open a jar is with the. They’re cheap, take up no space in my kitchen tools drawer, and I keep an extra in my purse that comes in handy.

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"for my keys. I can clip my wallet to it as well. Otherwise, my keys are in my purse. No searching necessary!

". I quit carrying a purse routinely a few years ago after some wrist surgery, and being able to clip the keys to a belt loop is fantastic — I never have to worry about losing them. Works better if the car uses a fob vs. a straight key, of course.

". Mine is a solid, sturdy plastic and around 36". Mine also has a hook to help remove socks, which is so helpful if you have a hard time bending or cannot raise your foot to your knees. I have one upstairs in my dressing room, and one in the umbrella stand near the front door.

They also have another hook that is handy for picking up clothing/fabric that has fallen to the floor.

". It's basically something you wrap your sock around, then slide your foot in, and pull on the ropes to slide the sock device out.

"!! As presbyopia develops, many of us get in the habit of taking our glasses off to read. But many of us also need cataract surgery — and depending on the correction, we may need reading glasses. My eyes are set for distance and intermediate, not reading — but with the Kindle, I can just bump up the font or the backlight.

"that I wear inside the house. They are so softly cushioned and have enough grip on the bottom to prevent slipping on tile floors. They are much better than slippers. They are also more comfortable if anyone has joint issues, whether it be ankle, knee, or hip; they cushion the 'bang' your joints feel when walking on a hard surface.

". Might not sound like much, but it really helps me bathe, and it's soothing, too. You probably already have that, but for many years I only had an overhead wall faucet with low water pressure. "