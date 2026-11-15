Adults Season 3 Renewed by FX for 16 Episodes

FX has officially renewed the popular comedy series Adults for a third season, doubling the episode count from eight to sixteen following its second season premiere.

FX has officially confirmed the renewal of its acclaimed young adult comedy series Adults for a third season. The network announced the decision on November 11, 2026, marking a significant milestone for the show after its second season premiered on August 27, 2026. This new commitment ensures that the series will continue to explore the complex lives of its core group of friends residing in Queens.

Season 3 Episode Count Doubled to Sixteen

Creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw confirmed to Variety that the upcoming third season will consist of sixteen episodes. This figure represents a doubling of the eight episodes produced for both the first and second seasons. The expanded order reflects the studio's strong confidence in the series and its growing success within the current television landscape.

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The increase in episode count provides the production team with additional narrative space to develop storylines. It allows for deeper character arcs and more elaborate comedic scenarios. This structural change sets the series up to potentially become an all-around comedy classic in the years to come.

Creators Reflect on Partnership with FX

Kronengold and Shaw shared a heartfelt message regarding their long-term relationship with the network. They noted that they began working with FX over six years ago. At that time, the character of Jack Inannen, played by actor Paul Baker, was merely a concept in their minds.

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The creators expressed deep gratitude for the guidance they received from the network. They credited John and the rest of the production team with teaching them essential skills in leadership, production, and storytelling. This mentorship helped them create stories that make viewers feel like part of a community.

Shaw and Kronengold described their professional relationship with the network as family. They indicated that the official renewal allows them to start yelling at the network like they do their parents. This comment highlights the comfortable and collaborative dynamic that has developed over the years.

Series Focuses on Young Adult Life in Queens

The comedy series centers on five young adults navigating the challenges of life. The show explores themes of love, friendship, and personal growth. These characters live together in a house located in Queens, providing a relatable setting for their experiences.

The genre of young adult comedy has seen several new additions in recent years. Shows like Not Suitable for Work and Overcompensating have contributed to this trend. However, Adults has emerged as a beloved addition to the genre, gaining significant support since its second season release.

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The renewed focus on the everyday ups and downs of this group continues to resonate with audiences. The show has managed to distinguish itself in a crowded market. Its commitment to authentic storytelling and character development has been a key factor in its success.

Future Release Date Remains Undetermined

As of the announcement on November 11, 2026, no specific release date has been set for Season 3. The production team will likely begin development and filming in the near future. Fans will need to wait for further updates regarding the schedule.

The double episode count suggests a longer production timeline compared to previous seasons. This may impact the exact timing of the premiere. However, the increased content offers greater value for viewers who are eager for more storylines.

The network has not provided details on any potential changes to the cast or crew. The original team, including creators Kronengold and Shaw, remains committed to the project. The renewal signals a stable future for the show as it moves into its next chapter.