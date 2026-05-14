Adulthood weight gain raises cancer risk, study suggest

The study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul, Turkey, examined body weight trajectories on multiple occasions from ages 17 to 60 to find associations. Men who gained the most weight were at a 2.67-times higher risk of liver cancer and 2.25-times higher risk of oesophageal cancer compared with those who gained the least. Women who piled on the most pounds faced a 3.78-times higher risk of endometrial cancer. Early, middle, and later adulthood weight changes were associated with overall cancer incidence and established obesity-related cancers among both men and women.

Piling on the pounds in adulthood raises the risk of cancer up to five-fold even among those who were slim in their teens, according to a study.

Avoiding middle-age spread and post-menopausal weight gain is crucial if people want to keep their risk of the disease low. The warning comes after an analysis of over 600,000 men and women who were weighed repeatedly over four decades. Steeper weight gain over this period - whether gained steadily or largely towards the beginning, middle or end - was associated with higher rates of any cancer as well as many types of specific cancers.

Men who put on the most weight and women who piled on the most pounds faced a heightened risk of various cancers. Among men, associations per 0.5kg weight increase were stronger for early adulthood weight gain. The findings 'highlight the importance of maintaining a stable, healthy weight throughout adult life'. Being overweight at the start of the study, aged 17, was also associated with a higher risk of several cancer types.

Avoiding middle-age spread and post-menopausal weight gain is crucial if people want to keep their risk of cancer low, researchers say





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Cancer Risk Adulthood Weight Gain Middle-Age Spread Post-Menopausal Weight Gain Liver Cancer Oesophageal Cancer Endometrial Cancer Colon Cancer Stable Healthy Weight Maintaining Weight

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