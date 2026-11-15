Adult Toy Sales Surge as Kidult Market Drives UK Holiday Boom

New Circana data reveals adult toy sales in the UK have risen 15% as the 'kidult' market drives a 13% overall growth in the toy industry for 2026.

The United Kingdom toy market is experiencing its fastest growth in a decade, driven primarily by a massive surge in demand from adults rather than children. According to new market data specialists Circana, sales of toys to 'kidults' have increased by 15 per cent year-on-year during the festive season. This shift indicates that one in five toys sold this Christmas is being purchased for adult consumers.

Britain's total toy market saw overall sales rise by 13 per cent in the first nine months of 2026. This growth is largely attributed to the expanding demographic of over-18s, who now account for around 20 per cent of all toy purchases. When including toys for over-12s, a third of total sales are directed at older buyers, signaling a fundamental change in consumer behavior.

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Kidult Market Growth Mechanics

Industry analysis by Worldpanel Plus by Numerator highlights that people in their 20s and 30s without children are the fastest-growing group of adult toy buyers. Sales to this specific demographic have grown 20 per cent year-on-year, reaching a value of £940 million in the UK for the year to October 2026. This group is actively seeking out products that offer engagement and nostalgia.

Toy manufacturer Paladone confirmed this trend to ToyWorld industry magazine, stating that 'kidults' now outnumber pre-schoolers as its single biggest group for sales. The company creates licensed toys featuring characters from film, television, and games, catering to an audience that views these items as significant collectibles rather than simple playthings.

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Retailers Adapt to Adult Demand

Major British retailers are restructuring their store layouts and product offerings to capitalize on this demographic shift. The Entertainer chain has launched separate 'kidult' sections to appeal to adults directly, acknowledging that holiday shopping habits have evolved. The retailer noted that Christmas toys are no longer exclusively for children, reflecting a broader industry adaptation.

The Entertainer expects several of its top sellers this Christmas to be kidult-focused items. Their specials feature construction sets aimed at adults who want to combine a mindful building activity with a display piece for their homes. This strategy targets consumers looking for tangible hobbies that provide a break from digital screens.

Popular Products and Brand Strategies

Specific high-value items are driving revenue in this sector, with many retailers relaunching nostalgic ranges from the 1980s and 1990s. Brands such as Tamagotchi, Pokémon, and Hot Wheels have introduced new products to attract older buyers. The Entertainer is tipping Meccano sets as major sellers, including the £180 Meccano Aston Martin Aramco Formula One set and the £40 Ducati Monster motorbike, both designed for those aged 16 and over.

Lego is also heavily targeting this market with its Botanicals range for over-18s, which allows consumers to build artificial flowers for display. Additionally, the new £120 E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Lego model set is aimed at individuals who grew up watching the 1982 film. These products emphasize collectibility and display value, appealing to adult collectors.

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Psychological Drivers of Sales

Experts suggest that social media is a key driver for younger adults, who collect toys and 'unbox' them in videos for online platforms. However, older adults are motivated by nostalgia and a desire to relive their youth. Bia Bezamat of Kantar explained that 'kidults' see toys as a personal treat and an escape from online pressures and modern stressors.

Bezamat described this as part of a wider 'treatonomics' trend where people seek small, attainable moments of joy when life milestones feel difficult to reach. The focus is less on wanting to be a child again and more on adults giving themselves permission to switch off. Products like Crayola's 'All Grown Up' range target adults fed up with screens and AI, offering a chance to reconnect with the joy of making things.