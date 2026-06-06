Adult Swim's Series Recreates Metropolis and the Man of Steel in a Wild New Way

The showrunners, Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clougher, have hinted at big twists on classic Superman storylines, including 'The Death of Superman' and 'Reign of the Supermen'. They would love to take on the comic book universe's 'B-Side' characters versus the main heroes. The groundwork is being laid for a potential future appearance from the Dark Knight, should Wyatt and Clougher wish to do so.

has recreated Metropolis and the Man of Steel in a wild new way for Adult Swim . Set to begin its third season on June 13th later this month, the showrunners haven’t been shy when it comes to hinting at what the next episodes will be about.

Putting some big twists on classic Superman storylines, “The Death of Superman” and “Reign of the Supermen,” Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara are going to have their cut out for them. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with series showrunner Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clougher about a certain Dark Knight, along with the rest of the DCU.. Focusing on young lantern Jessica Cruz, the series has been surrounded by mystery.

For those expecting a “My Adventures With Batman,” the showrunners have bad news for you. Wyatt kicked things off by stating, “Brendan does have a good Batman take. It could just be an episode one-off or a full series, but right now, Batman is a little booked up. We love Superman and the Super-Family, but we’re always happy to expand on the universe.

What does ‘Blank hero’ look like in the Adventure-verse is a super fun question. ”Clougher added to this commentary by stating, “We would like to take on some of the stranger characters in the DC Universe. Honestly, if Adult Swim were like, ‘develop this character,’ we’d be in board. Superman is ‘the guy’ so doing more would be a cherry on top.

If they want us to do more, we’d be down. ” Adding to this, Wyatt confirmed thatweren’t the only series the creative duo pitched, “We have pitched the company a couple of other takes, and Green Lantern was the one that got picked. That was our first one we pitched, so we were happy to see it make it. It got tabled at first, then approved, and now we’re making it.

” Jake also confirmed that the pair was more interested in taking on the comic book universe’s “B-Side” of characters versus the main heroes, “We’re more interested in the B-Side characters. It would be cool to do a Darkman take. I love Adam Strange, and I would love to do a stupid John Carter take on the character. It’s all fun, and we would love to do any of them.

” Darkman might not be a DC hero, but seeing the, though various elements from Bruce Wayne’s world has appeared. Gotham City has been referenced, and the biggest easter egg has been the inclusion of a long-time Batman supporting character, Vicki Vale. Vale has been a rival to Lois Lane in the journalism game since season one, acting as something of a “frenemy” throughout the Adult Swim series.

Despite the Batman not appearing in the series so far, the groundwork is being laid for a potential future appearance from the Dark Knight all the same, should Wyatt and Clougher wish to do so.premieres on Adult Swim on June 13th, airing episodes the following day on HBO Max. Episodes air on Cartoon Network weekly following its season premiere. What do you think of the Dark Knight’s potential future in the “Adventure-verse”? Leave a comment below





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Adult Swim Metropolis Man Of Steel Superman Dark Knight Adventure-Verse B-Side Green Lantern Jessica Cruz Batman Gotham City Vicki Vale Lois Lane Cartoon Network HBO Max DCU Jake Wyatt Brendan Clougher

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