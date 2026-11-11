Adult Swim's New Series 'Get Jiro' Blends Culinary Chaos with Vivid Violence

The adult‑animated series 'Get Jiro' premiered on Adult Swim and HBO Max, featuring a sushi chef turned killer in a dystopian Los Angeles where food is currency. The show mixes brutal action, dark humor, and culinary detail for an audience of mature viewers.

The adult‑animated series Get Jiro premiered on Adult Swim and HBO Max in early March 2024, presenting a razor‑sharp take on revenge and survival in a dystopian Los Angeles. The setting is a collapsed economy where food has become the sole medium of exchange, elevating master chefs to positions of political power.

Premise and Concept

The story follows Jiro, voiced by Brian Tee, a bartime sushi chef who reacts violently to clientele who disrespect his culinary creations. The first episode opens with Jiro decapitating a patron in a single instant, establishing a tone of swift, unflinching violence. Jiro's actions are driven by a personal agenda that targets two dominant chef rivals, Bob and Rose, portrayed by characters inspired by classic Western archetypes.

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The series borrows heavily from 1980s and 1990s anime aesthetics, using minimalist animation to streamline the depictions of gore. Cooking tools such as refined butchers' knives and kitchen‐flamethrowers are weaponized, while the narrative draws a clear line between human life and food products. Jiro's motivations are intertwined with the city's food‑based economy, leading to a series of bloody confrontations that match the over‑the‑top brutality typical of the medium.

Production and Creative Influences

Get Jiro was written by Anthony Bourdain and illustrator Joel Rose, the duo behind the 2012 graphic novel of the same name. The creators' background in culinary art and narrative storytelling informs the show's intricate exposition of dishes such as the French ortolan. The animation team sought to create a "darkly funny" feel, employing close‑up shots of sizzling meats and meticulous plating to juxtapose beauty and violence.

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The series incorporates elements of revenge drama and wuxia‑style combat, yet it remains set firmly in an urban landscape where chefs hold political sway. The creators have explained that the show aims to emphasize the brutality of power while retaining moments of tenderness, such as flashbacks to Jiro's upbringing or gestures of kindness toward other characters.

Audience Reception and Broadcast Details

Adult Swim's lineup and HBO Max's streaming service have positioned Get Jiro as a niche offering for adult audiences. The show's explicit content-persistent profanity, graphic homicide, and sexualized violence-has prompted the network to mark it as "for mature audiences only." Despite these restrictions, the series has attracted fans of titles like Invincible, Blue Eye Samurai, and Primal, who appreciate straightforward, unadorned action.

As of the time of release, seven episodes have aired, with the network confirming a full season renewal. The series is scheduled to continue its run on both Adult Swim's Saturday night block and HBO Max's on-demand platform Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. local time. The show's creators indicate that future seasons will further explore the city's culinary hierarchy and the personal vendettas that drive the protagonists.

While critics note that Get Jiro's narrative may not break new ground within the genre, many praise its vivid depiction of food‑based violence, its treatment of power dynamics among chefs, and the visual flair of its animators. The series remains a bold addition to the adult‑animation genre, underscoring a world where culinary skill and bloodshed intertwine to determine survival.