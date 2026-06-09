Adult Content Creator Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Saga Continues

Bonnie Blue, a 26-year-old adult content creator, has been at the center of a pregnancy saga that has left fans and skeptics alike scratching their heads. With multiple pregnancy announcements and admissions of trolling, Blue has left everyone wondering if she's actually expecting or not.

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has spent the year flip-flopping between pregnancy announcements and admissions that she's been trolling her fans. The creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, first announced she was pregnant in February 2026 after a 'breeding mission' event.

However, in March 2026, she admitted the whole thing was a stunt. In May 2026, she doubled down on her pregnancy news while claiming she has a November 2026 due date. Blue's 'Breeding Mission' Event Sets the Stage In January 2026, Bonnie Blue postponed a planned world record event in February 2026, citing timing tied to her menstrual cycle. According to Blue, she wanted to give her fans the opportunity to become fathers.

The event went down at Lord Davenport's mansion, where Blue had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours in January 2025. Participants underwent STD testing beforehand, and Blue collected DNA samples and contact information from each man. In February 2026, Blue posted a YouTube video describing symptoms - nausea, food aversions and migraines - before an alleged ultrasound. The baby bombshell came despite Blue's prior fertility admissions.

Blue had previously told that she struggled with fertility and had to consider IVF. After fans clocked an apparent silicone bump in spring break footage, Blue initially deflected to say that women's bodies come in all different shapes and sizes. Blue is thinking of ways to include her fans in her pregnancy, including auctioning off the baby's name. Blue, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly that she doesn't have a name picked out yet.

In May 2026, while partying in Ayia Napa, Blue shared a post saying that she had been trolling her fans with a fake bump, and that not only had it paid for the villa and sunshine, but over 100 million views had made her £1 million better off





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Bonnie Blue Adult Content Creator Pregnancy Saga Trolling Fans Fake Bump

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