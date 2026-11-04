Adult Autism Diagnoses Surge Tenfold in UK Since 2010

A major study reveals adult autism diagnoses in Britain have increased tenfold since 2010, driven largely by young women with co-occurring mental health conditions.

Diagnoses of adult autism have rocketed tenfold in Britain since 2010, according to one of the largest studies of its kind published recently. Researchers attribute this dramatic trend largely to young women who also present with conditions like ADHD, anxiety and depression. The data indicates that cases increased rapidly in the UK after 2020, prompting debate over whether cultural changes or better recognition are driving the surge.

Study Methodology and Key Statistics

The study, published in BMJ Mental Health, analysed health records from more than 33 million adults in the UK and Sweden between 2010 and 2023. Of those participants, more than 24.5 million were from the UK, providing a massive dataset for analysis. By the end of the study period, 241,936 people had an autism diagnosis, comprising 141,119 in the UK and 100,817 in Sweden.

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Experts from several British universities and Sweden's prestigious Karolinska Institute conducted the research to understand why diagnoses have surged in recent times. They compared differences in the type of people receiving a diagnosis between 2010 and 2023, including age, gender and history of linked conditions. The team used a method known as person-years, which tracks how often new diagnoses occur over time.

Using this method, the rate of new autism diagnoses rose from 0.6 to 6.4 per 10,000 person-years between 2010 and 2023, marking a ten-fold increase. This equates to fewer than one in every 10,000 adults receiving a new autism diagnosis at the start of the study period, rising to more than six in every 10,000 by the end. Additionally, around 4 per cent of 16 to 20-year-olds in the UK had a diagnosis, a figure higher than previous estimates.

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Shifting Demographics and Co-occurring Conditions

The research found that diagnoses among women increased significantly during the study period. Newly diagnosed adults were also far more likely to have a history of mental health conditions compared to earlier years. In the UK, those diagnosed with autism with a previous diagnosis of anxiety rose from around 29 per cent in 2010 to 58 per cent in 2023.

Rates of depression and ADHD among the newly diagnosed also increased substantially. Strikingly, conditions traditionally linked to autism became less common among those newly diagnosed in recent years. The proportion with a previous diagnosis of epilepsy fell from around 10 per cent to 4 per cent, while intellectual disability also became less common.

Researchers stated that the characteristics of adults receiving a diagnosis had changed dramatically since 2010. These findings provide further evidence of differences between autism diagnosed in childhood and in adulthood, suggesting a distinct demographic profile for late-diagnosed individuals.

Expert Debate on Cultural vs Clinical Drivers

Autism research pioneer Professor Dame Uta Frith, emeritus professor of cognitive development at University College London, commented on the emerging data. She noted that new findings suggest the late diagnosed group has distinct demographics, which may provide clues to the causes for its rise. Professor Frith hinted at cultural changes in the meaning and use of the autism label rather than biological changes.

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Others argued that the study showed medics are now better at detecting autism in women, reflecting evolved diagnostic practices. Dr Rachel Moseley, principal academic in psychology at Bournemouth University, stated that the study shows how diagnostic practices have changed. However, she clarified that it does not tell us that autism is overdiagnosed or that these diagnostic changes are a bad thing.

The researchers themselves suggested the rise could reflect better recognition, awareness and discussion of autism, as well as changes in diagnostic practice. Conversely, Professor Frith previously warned about the wild west of private providers exploiting vulnerable adults seeking self-understanding. Alongside clinical psychologist Dr Naomi Fisher, she accused some clinics of using marketing strategies to convince Britons they have a disorder for profit.

Impact on Care and Future Implications

Despite concerns about commercial exploitation, Dr Hannah Bowers, a behavioural scientist at the University of Southampton, stressed the necessity of accurate diagnosis. She highlighted that many autistic people genuinely need a diagnosis to get adequate care and support systems in place. Her own research indicates that autistic adults describe their mental health difficulties as intertwined with their autism.

This intertwining makes getting support really challenging without formal recognition of the condition. The study underscores the complex interplay between societal awareness, clinical practice and individual identity in modern healthcare. As diagnostic criteria evolve, understanding these shifts remains critical for policy makers and medical professionals alike.