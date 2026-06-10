Adrien Brody Stepping Up as Father Figure for Georgina Chapman's Kids Amid Harvey Weinstein's Incarceration

Actor Adrien Brody spotted on a fatherly outing with Georgina Chapman's son, highlighting his role as a parent while the children's father, Harvey Weinstein, remains behind bars. Weinstein publicly expressed approval of Brody's involvement.

Adrien Brody was seen on a New York City outing with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman 's son Dashiell, highlighting their close, father-son bond. The 13-year-old and the 53-year-old actor held hands while running errands in Manhattan.

Chapman, the designer and former wife of convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, was not present. The interaction underscores Brody's paternal role in the lives of Chapman's two children, Dashiell and 15-year-old India, while Weinstein remains incarcerated. Weinstein, who is serving a 16-year sentence in California and faces ongoing legal battles in New York, publicly stated earlier this year that he is happy Brody has stepped into a father figure role. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein said, "No!

I was happy. It's good that my kids have someone in their lives," referring to Brody's Oscars acceptance speech where he mentioned the children. Chapman and Weinstein separated in 2017 following the sexual harassment scandal that ended his career. Chapman began dating Brody in 2019, and he has since become a stable presence for the children.

Brody revealed during an awards speech that the kids call him "Popsy.

" On the day of the outing, Brody and Dashiell dressed casually. Brody wore a navy T-shirt with tonal stripes, matching sweatpants, chunky Dior sneakers, a black trucker hat, square-frame sunglasses, and a black gaiter. He also had a brace on his right hand and forearm. Dashiell sported a white-and-blue graphic NYC T-shirt, baggy jeans, and black shoes with pale pink laces.

The day before, Brody and Chapman were photographed taking Dashiell to an NBA Finals game in New York. Chapman, 50, and Weinstein, 76, share custody of the children; although Chapman is no longer in contact with her ex, Weinstein claimed she still allows him to see them. He also lamented that her fashion brand, Marchesa, suffered professionally after the scandal as A-list actresses stopped wearing her designs





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Adrien Brody's Close Relationship with His Girlfriend's SonAdrien Brody, a two-time Oscar winner, was spotted holding hands with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman's son, Dashiell, during an outing in New York City on Tuesday. The outing took place after Dashiell's father, convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, scored a legal victory in his ongoing rape trial.

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