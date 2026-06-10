Adrien Brody's Close Relationship with His Girlfriend's Son

Adrien Brody, a two-time Oscar winner, was spotted holding hands with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman's son, Dashiell, during an outing in New York City on Tuesday. The outing took place after Dashiell's father, convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, scored a legal victory in his ongoing rape trial.

Adrien Brody highlighted his close, fatherly relationship with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman 's son during an outing in New York City on Tuesday. The two-time Oscar winner was spotted holding hands with 13-year-old Dashiell as they took care of errands in Manhattan.

Missing from the outing was Brody's partner Chapman, who shares her son and 15-year-old daughter, India, with her ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein, 74. The actor highlighted his close bond with Dashiell after the convicted sex offender and former film producer revealed how he feels about another man raising his children earlier this year.

Weinstein scored a legal victory on May 15 after a judge declared a third mistrial in his ongoing rape trial in New York, after the New York Supreme Court overturned his convictions in a surprising decision last year. However, the disgraced film mogul remains behind bars as he serves his sentences from separate convictions in California and New York.

Adrien Brody, 53, highlighted his close, fatherly relationship with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman's son Dashiell, 13, when they held hands on an outing in New York City on Tuesday. Chapman shares her two children with convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, who revealed how he feels about another man raising his children earlier this year; Weinstein is pictured in Manhattan court on May 13. Brody and Chapman's son both looked cool and casual when they were spotted on the move.

The Brutalist star wore a navy T-shirt with tonal stripes and matching sweatpants, along with chunky black-and-white Christian Dior sneakers. He covered up with a black trucker hat with a white patch on the front, a set of chunky square-frame sunglasses and what looked like a black gaiter rolled down on his neck. Dashiell, 13, wore a white-and-blue graphic NYC T-shirt with baggy jeans and black shoes decorated with contrasting pale pink laces.

Brody and his partner Chapman had been spotted just a day earlier in New York as they headed with Dashiell to see game three of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Back in March, Weinstein came clean about how he feels about Brody taking on a fatherly role for his teen son and daughter while he sits behind bars as he serves a 16-year prison sentence at New York's Rikers Island after being convicted on sex crime charges in California in 2022.

Chapman, 50, separated from Weinstein after ten years of marriage in 2017 after the allegations of sexual harassment and sexual abuse made against him were exposed in a bombshell report by the New York Times. Adrien Brody, 53, highlighted his close, fatherly relationship with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman's son Dashiell, 13, when they held hands on an outing in New York City on Tuesday.

Chapman started dating Brody in 2019 and he has since become a father figure to her and Weinstein's children; pictured together in March 2025 in Beverly Hills. Though Brody tends to keep his relationship with Dashiell and India out of the spotlight, he revealed last year in his Oscars acceptance speech that his partner's children fondly refer to him as 'Popsy.

' And in a new interview, Weinstein insisted to The Hollywood Reporter that he is 'happy' Brody has stepped up for his children. While Chapman is no longer on speaking terms with Weinstein, he claimed that the designer still allows him to see their children. Weinstein also spoke about Chapman and her luxury fashion label Marchesa being 'punished' by Hollywood after the allegations against him were made public nearly a decade ago.

He said that many of the A-list actresses, who his ex-wife 'dressed so beautifully' for years, stopped wearing her designs in the aftermath





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Adrien Brody Georgina Chapman Dashiell Harvey Weinstein NBA Finals New York City Oscar Acceptance Speech Fashion Label Marchesa Sexual Harassment Sexual Abuse

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