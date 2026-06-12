Adriana Lima's Intense Fitness Regime and Wellness Rituals Behind the Victoria's Secret Runway

Explore the rigorous daily workout and nutrition plan that keeps Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima runway-ready. From boxing-dominated sessions to six meals a day and meditation, discover the habits behind her two-decade career and her recent marriage to Andre Lemmers.

Adriana Lima , the iconic Victoria's Secret Angel, is known for her confidence and stunning physique on the runway. Behind the glamour, however, lies a demanding and disciplined fitness regimen .

At 45, Lima maintains a rigorous daily workout schedule, often spending hours training. She works with renowned trainer Kirk Myers, founder of Dogpound Gym, who also trains Taylor Swift. Boxing constitutes about 80 percent of her exercise routine, under the guidance of former middleweight champion Michael Olajide Jr. Her workouts also include cardio-intensive sessions featuring battle ropes, core exercises, and medicine ball work. She avoids CrossFit.

Lima's dedication is legendary among models; her trainers describe her work ethic as out of control and note that she is a source of inspiration for other Victoria's Secret Angels. She travels with a jump rope to ensure she never misses a workout and embraces intense sweating sessions, stating she likes nothing slow. Complementary activities include running approximately 5 kilometers a few times weekly, attending Barry's Bootcamp in the UK, and practicing yoga, Lagree, and Pilates for more relaxed days.

Nutrition is equally strict: six small meals daily, two liters of water, nine hours of sleep, and meditation before bed. Her diet includes oatmeal with nuts and fruit for breakfast; protein shakes with fruits and vegetables for snacks; lunches of chicken breast with sweet potato, quinoa or rice, and vegetables; afternoon snacks of carrot sticks, celery, and nuts; dinners of salad with chicken or fish; and an evening snack of buckwheat with hemp milk and honey to aid digestion and curb sweet cravings.

She occasionally indulges in dark chocolate and coffee sweetened with honey instead of sugar. Rare treats like chocolate cake are enjoyed without restraint, though she admits to feeling guilty afterward after consuming multiple pieces. On a personal note, Lima married Andre Lemmers just before Christmas 2024, sharing the news on Instagram with photos of her engagement rings and captions celebrating her new title, Mrs. Lima Lemmers, affectionately known as Limers. The couple has been seen at events displaying affection.

Lima's career spans over twenty years, a longevity she attributes to her relentless commitment to fitness and wellness





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Adriana Lima Victoria's Secret Workout Routine Boxing Training Healthy Diet Fitness Regimen Kirk Myers Michael Olajide Jr Supermodel Wellness Habits

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